“It was not a penalty goal. It was not a tap-in” – Fans aim dig at Cristiano Ronaldo as they hail Lionel Messi as the undisputed GOAT after FIFA World Cup magic against Mexico

Lionel Messi scored the vital opener to put Argentina ahead in their FIFA World Cup clash against Mexico, which led to fans aiming digs against Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portugal international scored a penalty in their game against Ghana earlier, while the Argentine playmaker scored a magical goal from 25 yards against Mexico.
Fans took to Twitter to aim digs at Cristiano Ronaldo, who has struggled to score goals through much of the current season. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, is enjoying impressive goalscoring form for Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina. The 34-year-old playmaker now has two goals and an assist in the FIFA World Cup, while his 37-year-old rival has just one penalty goal.
Here is a selection of tweets from the fans, many of whom were calling Messi the greatest of all time, a title that has frequently been attributed to Ronaldo as well:
Argentina know they need to win their next game against Poland if they are to secure a slot in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup. With just three points to their name, they sit at par with Saudi Arabia. If the Saudis secure a win against Mexico, and the Argentines fail to beat Poland, Lionel Messi and company will be out of the tournament.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal have already enjoyed an impressive win over Ghana. If they can secure another three points over Uruguay, they would secure a slot in the knockout stages with ease.
However, getting a lesser result against the South Americans will see them fight for the knockout spot in their final group clash against South Korea.
Lionel Messi has equaled Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup record
With his remarkable goal against Mexico, the Argentine maestro equaled Ronaldo's World Cup goal tally. Currently, Messi has the second most goals for Argentina in the global tournament, a record he currently shares with Diego Maradona and Guillermo Stabile.
Entering the 2022 edition of the World Cup, Messi had seven goals under his belt, which he has increased to nine with efforts against Saudi Arabia and the Mexicans. According to Sportstar, this has put him on par with Ronaldo, who also has nine goals from 18 appearances in the World Cup
