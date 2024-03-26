"It wasn't a penalty so I was happy" - Doku breaks silence on controversial challenge on Mac Allister during Manchester City draw at Liverpool

Manchester City star Jeremy Doku has admitted that his challenge on Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister was risky. However, he believes that it was not a penalty for the Reds and was happy the decision went his way.

Speaking to the media ahead of England's game against Belgium, Doku stated that he was a bit worried when VAR was looking at the challenge. The Belgian added that he understands why Liverpool fans were angry.

Doku said via Metro:

"It was a risky challenge. I could have dealt with it differently. I still believe it wasn't a penalty but I know some other referees would have given it. But it wasn't a penalty so I was a happy. Was I worried? For a moment when they were looking at the VAR and maybe looking for a penalty. For me is wasn't a penalty, but I understand why some people are angry and why the Liverpool fans believe it was a penalty."

Manchester City drew 1-1 with Liverpool earlier this year at Anfield. The draw saw the Cityzens sit third in the table, Liverpool at second, and Arsenal on top in the Premier League after 28 matches this season.

Liverpool manager on Manchester City penalty incident

Jurgen Klopp was furious with the referee's decision after Jeremy Doku's challenge on Alexis Mac Allister. The Liverpool manager claimed that it was a clear penalty but was stunned they did not see it that way in the VAR room.

Klopp said to BBC Match of the Day:

"It was 100 per cent a penalty. They will find an explanation. It was 100% a foul in all areas of the pitch and probably a yellow card. All the people with iPads around me were: 'Wow, clear'. Maybe they can hide behind the phrase it is not clear and obvious. It is of course a penalty but we didn't get it and that is fine."

Howard Webb explained the decision on Match Officials Mic’d Up and said:

"This one has split opinion. I think it's one where had the referee given it on the field, it would have been 'check complete' by the VAR. But having not given it, it is also 'check complete'. You can hear Michael Oliver say that the ball is in between. The ball is too low to head. Doku lifts his foot to play the ball and he does make contact on the ball."

Manchester City are still seen as the favorites for the Premier League title with 10 matches remaining this season.