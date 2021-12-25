“It was perfect” – David Seaman names best signing of 2021 that made him ‘so happy’

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman believes Cristiano Ronaldo is the best signing of the 2021-22 season. Ronaldo returned to Manchester United this summer after a three-year spell at Juventus.

The Portuguese is already up to double-digits in terms of goals across competitions, and has often single-handedly carried United this season. Seaman believes the Portuguese superstar is still an icon. On his podcast Seaman Says (via HITC), he said about the 36-year-old Portugal captain:

“My signing of the year is Ronaldo. I was so happy when he signed – because it was perfect. And the fact he’s come back to the Premier League as the icon he is – and he’s still going to be really tested. So yeah, I’ll give Ronaldo the signing of the season (award).”

Ronaldo has certainly hit the ground running since returning to Old Trafford in August. The Manchester United marksman has netted 13 goals and laid out two assists in 18 matches across competitions this term.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



Favourite goal?



@ManUtd | #UCL 🔴 Cristiano Ronaldo returned to United & kept up his astounding UCL record in the group stage 🤯Favourite goal? 🔴 Cristiano Ronaldo returned to United & kept up his astounding UCL record in the group stage 🤯Favourite goal?@ManUtd | #UCL https://t.co/D0TzP93Tip

In what has been a wobbly season for the Red Devils, Ronaldo has consistently churned out goals to keep them afloat. This is especially true in the UEFA Champions League, where the 36-year-old has netted six goals in five matches. Many of those strikes were either equalisers or game-winners.

2021 saw a number of incredible transfer stories

The 2021 summer transfer window was witness to multiple high-profile transfers. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi obviously made the headlines. While Ronaldo returned to Manchester United after more than a decade, Messi bid a tearful adieu to Barcelona before joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Parisians were at the forefront of some headline transfers. PSG brought in the likes of Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi over the summer.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball

✅ Ramos

✅ Hakimi

✅ Wijnaldum

✅ Donnarumma



believes PSG's summer transfer window is the best any team has had! 🤩💰



Do they 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 to go on and win the Champions League now? 🏆 ✅ Messi✅ Ramos✅ Hakimi✅ Wijnaldum✅ Donnarumma @rioferdy5 believes PSG's summer transfer window is the best any team has had! 🤩💰Do they 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 to go on and win the Champions League now? 🏆 ✅ Messi✅ Ramos✅ Hakimi✅ Wijnaldum✅ Donnarumma@rioferdy5 believes PSG's summer transfer window is the best any team has had! 🤩💰Do they 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 to go on and win the Champions League now? 🏆 https://t.co/MUKJk3PHrW

In England, Manchester City and Chelsea broke their transfer records to bring in Jack Grealish and Romelu Lukaku respectively. Manchester United also brought in Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, while Arsenal spent in excess of €150 million on many young players.

It is worth noting that Ronaldo's move to Old Trafford has arguably been the most rewarding for both parties. The Portuguese has felt right at home back in England, while the Red Devils have also become serious contenders for silverware thanks to his arrival.

