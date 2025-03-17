  • home icon
  • Football
  • Carabao Cup 2024-25
  • “It was a performance lacking in a little bit of everything”-Robbie Fowler names only Liverpool star who can hold his head up after EFL Cup final loss

“It was a performance lacking in a little bit of everything”-Robbie Fowler names only Liverpool star who can hold his head up after EFL Cup final loss

By Aditya Singh
Modified Mar 17, 2025 05:22 GMT
Aston Villa FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League - Source: Getty
Aston Villa FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler believes only Virgil van Dijk can hold his head up after their EFL Cup final defeat against Newcastle United. He criticized the team's overall performance, highlighting that it lacked a bit of everything.

Ad

The Reds came into the EFL Cup final against Newcastle on Sunday as favorites at the Wembley Stadium. However, their performance left a lot to be desired as the Magpies deservingly won 2-1 to win their first major trophy in 70 years. Liverpool put in a disappointing performance but Fowler believes Virgil van Dijk can hold his head up.

After the game, he said on LFCTV (via Rousing the Kop):

“The result is disappointing but I think it’s the performance which has probably ruined this a little bit. I’m not sure any player other than probably Virgil van Dijk can hold their head up.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“It was a performance lacking in a little bit of everything, a little bit of grit, desire, that control of football in certain areas of the pitch.”

The Liverpool captain made nine clearances and two interceptions against Newcastle and won just 3/8 duels. He completed 54/65 passes and lost possession 12 times, as per SofaScore.

EFL Cup final defeat completes Liverpool's disappointing cup run in recent months

The Reds sit atop the Premier League standings with a 12-point lead over second-placed Arsenal with nine games remaining. However, their cup runs have ended in a disappointing fashion over the last two months.

Ad

Liverpool lost 1-0 against Championship side Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup Fourth Round on February 9. They then recently lost on penalties against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. They lost 4-1 in the shootout after the score remained 1-1 after extra time.

Finally, the Reds lost 2-1 against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday. Dan Burn opened the scoring in the 45th minute from a corner. Alexander Isak then doubled the Magpies' lead in the 52nd minute via a neat finish from inside the box.

Federico Chiesa halved the deficit in the fourth minute of extra time but it was merely a consolation for Liverpool. The Reds will now look to bounce back after the international break and seal the Premier League title. They will face Everton at Anfield in the Merseyside Derby on April 2.

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी