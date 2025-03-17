Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler believes only Virgil van Dijk can hold his head up after their EFL Cup final defeat against Newcastle United. He criticized the team's overall performance, highlighting that it lacked a bit of everything.

The Reds came into the EFL Cup final against Newcastle on Sunday as favorites at the Wembley Stadium. However, their performance left a lot to be desired as the Magpies deservingly won 2-1 to win their first major trophy in 70 years. Liverpool put in a disappointing performance but Fowler believes Virgil van Dijk can hold his head up.

After the game, he said on LFCTV (via Rousing the Kop):

“The result is disappointing but I think it’s the performance which has probably ruined this a little bit. I’m not sure any player other than probably Virgil van Dijk can hold their head up.

“It was a performance lacking in a little bit of everything, a little bit of grit, desire, that control of football in certain areas of the pitch.”

The Liverpool captain made nine clearances and two interceptions against Newcastle and won just 3/8 duels. He completed 54/65 passes and lost possession 12 times, as per SofaScore.

EFL Cup final defeat completes Liverpool's disappointing cup run in recent months

The Reds sit atop the Premier League standings with a 12-point lead over second-placed Arsenal with nine games remaining. However, their cup runs have ended in a disappointing fashion over the last two months.

Liverpool lost 1-0 against Championship side Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup Fourth Round on February 9. They then recently lost on penalties against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. They lost 4-1 in the shootout after the score remained 1-1 after extra time.

Finally, the Reds lost 2-1 against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday. Dan Burn opened the scoring in the 45th minute from a corner. Alexander Isak then doubled the Magpies' lead in the 52nd minute via a neat finish from inside the box.

Federico Chiesa halved the deficit in the fourth minute of extra time but it was merely a consolation for Liverpool. The Reds will now look to bounce back after the international break and seal the Premier League title. They will face Everton at Anfield in the Merseyside Derby on April 2.

