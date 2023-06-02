“It was phenomenal” – Ben Foster estimates crazy fee Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney paid for Wrexham’s Las Vegas trip

Ben Foster has revealed that Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney would have likely spent "at least half a million" USD on the squad's recent trip to Las Vegas. He added that nobody spent a penny of their own as the trip was all-expenses-paid.

Speaking on The Fellas Podcast, Foster claimed that the owners ensured that the players and staff were at the Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand. They even had the Wrexham song playing at the nightclub soon after the players entered.

Foster said:

"It was hard work. Oh my god. The way that Rob McElhenney and Ryan put it on for us, laid it on for us was just like, nothing I've ever seen. We got there and it was just literally land, straight shower, straight change, go to Hakkasan for dinner and then we're going to Hakkasan nightclub straight afterwards."

"By the way, all-expenses-paid. We're saying yeah, nobody paid a penny for anything, I mean literally for nothing."

He added:

"Got to be half a million, had to be at least half a million. Genuinely it had to be because they just purely looked after everything, it was phenomenal. We walk in [to the nightclub] and the music or whatever is playing shuts off, and they start playing a Wrèxham song."

"We've got this massive closed off VIP area in the middle of everything right, there's Wrèxham drapes falling from the ceiling. Poppers going off everywhere, confetti, glitter, and there's a screen and it's showing Paul Mullin scoring goals and stuff like that, in Hakkasan nightclub."

What next for Wrexham after League Two promotion?

Wrexham players are still on vacation after sealing promotion to League Two. They finished the National League with 111 points from their 46 matches - four more than second placed Notts County, who gave them a run for promotion until the very end.

The newly-promoted League Two side have a pre-season tour of the United States planned later this summer. Matches against Chelsea and Manchester United have already been registered as they get ready for the new season.

The League Two campaign begins in August and Ben Foster could be a part of the squad. The owners have let the goalkeeper decide and have an offer on the table for him to continue at the club.

Poll : 0 votes