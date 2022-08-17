"It pleases me when he’s angry" - PSG superstar makes surprising claim on Kylian Mbappe's antics against Montpellier

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti has defended Kylian Mbappe's attitude during the club's 5-2 win over Montpellier on Sunday, August 14.

The French forward was seen displeased with the ball not being passed to him. He even attempted to take over a penalty from Neymar Jr., which was won by Lionel Messi.

Despite talks about Mbappe's behavior being unhealthy for the squad floating around, his teammate Verratti has defended the attacker's actions. He said (reported by Le Parisien):

“Kylian is a player who always wants to do well. I think that with the missed penalty, he was sulking a little bit, but that’s normal, he’s a great player, he always wants to make the difference and when he misses something, it’s, he’s disappointed, that’s normal.”

The Italian midfielder further added:

“But then he showed it with the first goal where he was decisive and then with another goal (which he scored, editor’s note). But it pleases me when he’s angry, because it means he cares a lot about this team, that he wants to do well, that he wants to make the difference.”

Mbappe eventually got on the scoresheet but his attitude towards the rest of his team has made headlines and will likely be a talking point.

PSG might struggle to fit Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in one team

World-class players often single-handedly change a game. They are the X-Factors for teams, who can help secure victories in impossible situations.

All three of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe possess the quality to do that for PSG. On paper, they appears to be a trifecta of immense threat for oppositions to deal with. However, the bigger problem might be handling players with such massive personalities.

Their attitudes and ego are part of what makes them the best in the business and they are unlikely to make room for other alphas in their squad. PSG's success this season might come down to managing their dressing room spirit more than actually outplaying their opponents.

