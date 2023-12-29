"It was a pleasure to meet you my friend" - Granit Xhaka makes Instagram post alongside Arsenal legend Cesc Fabregas

Former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka took to Instagram to share a picture with Cesc Fabregas. The two were in the stands at the Emirates Stadium to watch the Gunners play against West Ham United on Thursday, December 28.

In an Instagram story, he posted the picture with the caption:

"It was a pleasure to meet you last night My friend @cescf4bregas"

It was not a result to remember for Arsenal as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat to the Hammers. Goals in either half from Tomas Soucek (13') and Konstantinos Mavropanos (55') meant Mikel Arteta's side missed an opportunity to go to the top of the table.

Meanwhile, Granit Xhaka enjoyed a long spell as one of the Gunners' most important midfielders since arriving from German side Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016. He scored 23 goals and provided 29 assists in 297 games for Arsenal.

Xhaka left the Emirates in the summer to join Bayer Leverkusen, where he has played a vital role as Xabi Alonso's side lead Bundesliga.

Cesc Fabregas also had a fruitful spell with Arsenal, joining their youth setup from Barcelona's youth side in 2003. As a 16-year-old, he wasn't a part of the famed Invincibles squad but in subsequent years went on to establish himself as a key member of the side.

He made 303 appearances for the north London side, registering 57 goals and 95 assists.

Arsenal star rues missed chances after 2-0 loss to West Ham

Odegaard claimed that the Gunners needed to be better in front of goal.

Arsenal midfielder and captain Martin Odegaard lamented the side's poor performances in attack after their 2-0 loss to West Ham United. After the game, the Norwegian suggested that the whole team had to improve in front of goal.

He said (via Amazon Prime):

"It's one of those nights. We had a lot of chances and did enough to score some goals, but in the box, we were not good enough. We take the good things and learn from the things we didn't do well.

"We created enough and had some big chances. We're together as a team. It's not about some players [not scoring]. We have to improve in front of the goal and it's down to the whole team to do that."

The Gunners registered 30 shots, eight on target, and totaled an xG of 2.77 but failed to beat West Ham's defense. They also had 77 touches in the opposition box, the most by a team in the Premier League without scoring.

With a win, Arsenal could have moved to the top of the Premier League table. Instead, they find themselves second (40), two points off Liverpool (42) ahead of their next match against Fulham on Sunday, December 31.