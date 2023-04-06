"It was a pretty easy decision for me" - Frank Lampard explains his reason for Chelsea return after recent appointment as interim manager

In a sensational turn of events, Chelsea legend Frank Lampard was announced as the club's interim manager today (April 6) until the end of the season after Graham Potter was sacked earlier this week. Back in his first press conference, he explained why he took the job for the second time in his managerial career.

Former manager Graham Potter was dismissed on April 2 after a prolonged poor run of form. Chelsea's inconsistencies and struggles in front of goal under the Englishman meant they languished at 11th in the Premier League with just 39 points.

Bruno Saltor was initially named caretaker manager and oversaw the Blues' 0-0 stalemate against Liverpool on April 4. However, the Chelsea hierarchy have decided to appoint Frank Lampard as interim manager while they continue their search for a permanent head coach for next season.

This would mark Lampard's second stint as Chelsea's manager. The former midfielder was in charge of the Blues between July 2019 to January 2021 before being dismissed by former owner Roman Abramovich for a series of poor results.

He was in charge of 84 games, winning 44, drawing 17, and losing 23. In addition, he helped the club reach the FA Cup final in the 2019-20 season.

Lampard was all smiles in his press conference as he revealed why he accepted the offer (via Absolute Chelsea):

"It's nice to be back. It was a pretty easy decision for me. This is my club. I'm delighted to get the opportunity, thankful. I'm confident in myself, a good understanding of the squad, worked with a lot of them before. I will do my upmost in this period to give them what they want."

He continued:

"The explanation of my role speaks for itself. I'm not getting ahead of myself. I want to do the best possible as I can. After that, we'll see what happens. For me, in simple terms, it won't be my decision [long-term]. I understand I will be asked a lot, I've got my eyes wide open. Important thing for me is to park that and focus. I'm excited."

Frank Lampard's second debut as manager with the club will be on Saturday (April 8) as they face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League at the Molineux.

Frank Lampard sends a message to Chelsea fans as he is appointed as interim manager

In the aforementioned press conference, Lampard had a message for the Stamford Bridge faithful as he embraced being appointed to his new role:

"I'm very thankful for the ones that are delighted. For the ones not, I will do my up most to get a team they are proud of. I've played here for 13 years, coached here, incredible moments. From the first moment, they've been a huge support."

The Blues' fanbase is currently divided by his appointment as interim manager, with many wanting a more proven manager after their dismal season so far.

Frank Lampard will have to work wonders in both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League to sway their opinion.

