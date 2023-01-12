"It is a privilege to see him every day" - PSG midfielder lauds Lionel Messi's fantastic performance against Angers

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Fabian Ruiz has heaped praise on Lionel Messi following his impressive outing against Angers. Ruiz added that it is a privilege to see the Argentinian in action daily from close quarters.

Representing PSG for the first time since winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina in December, Lionel Messi put in quite a shift against Angers on Wednesday (11 January). The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner heavily contributed to the build-up of Hugo Ekitike’s fifth-minute strike. Then, in the 72nd minute, Messi got on the scoresheet himself, applying a delicate finish to Nordi Mukiele’s clever layoff.

PSG fans lauded the Argentinian from start to finish on Wednesday night, and the same sentiment of appreciation was shared by one of Messi's teammates. Speaking to Canal+, Ruiz said he is privileged to be able to see Lionel Messi every day.

“Everyone knows what Leo is capable of,” Ruiz said.

“He scored and we are very happy for him. We congratulate him for winning the World Cup. He deserves it. Now we have to enjoy him on the field. It is a privilege to see him every day. I think all the players are happy for him and for us.”

Lionel Messi has been stellar for the Parisians in the 2022-23 campaign, racking up 13 goals and 14 assists in 20 games across competitions.

Nordi Mukiele was PSG’s standout performer in Ligue 1 victory over Angers

While Lionel Messi was undeniably impressive against Ligue 1’s bottom-placed side, he was not their best player. That particular title was clinched handsomely by right wing-back Nordi Mukiele.

Filling in for 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finalist Achraf Hakimi, Mukiele ran the show down the right flank. He tirelessly charged up and down the pitch, made vital defensive interceptions, and set up Ekitike and Messi’s goals.

In the fifth minute, Mukiele played an early low cross to Ekitike at the near post. The 20-year-old expertly guided it into the far-left corner. Then, in the 72nd minute, Mukiele cleverly dismantled Angers’ offside trap, playing Messi through on goal with a perfectly weighted pass.

The pair of assists aside, Mukiele created two big chances, played two key passes and attempted two tackles on Wednesday night.

