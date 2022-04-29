"It is a problem" - Glenn Hoddle claims 28-year-old Chelsea star needs to be moved on in the summer

Two-time FA Cup winner and former Chelsea manager Glen Hoddle believes the Blues need to move on from striker Romelu Lukaku.

Hoddle's comments came after his former team's Premier League encounter against Manchester United on Thursday (April 28). With the game level at a goal apiece, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel threw on Lukaku for Kai Havertz with 20 minutes to go in the hopes of getting a winner.

However, the Belgian managed a paltry four touches of the ball and zero shots during his time on the pitch as the match at Old Trafford ended 1-1.

Speaking after the game on Optus Sport, Hoddle noted that Lukaku needs to get more minutes under his belt but was unsure if Tuchel could give him that. He said (as quoted by Team Talk):

“It is a problem, he is not a sub, he needs to play. He looks like he physically needs to play back-to-back games to get in the groove. He has got to be moved on if it is not suiting the way that Tuchel wants to play.”

Hoddle went on to add that Chelsea could move the 28-year-old on in the summer:

“I think he is going to move him on I really do. Whether he needs another striker to come in and whether there is the finances to do it, there are all those scenarios behind the scenes.”

"Back to the drawing board" - Michael Owen on Lukaku's struggles at Chelsea

Michael Owen, who was alongside Hoddle on Optus Sport, also weighed in on Lukaku's situation at Chelsea. The former Ballon d'Or winner recalled how the Belgian began extremely well in the Blues' league match against Arsenal back in August, saying:

“They started the season so well and Lukaku against Arsenal he was absolutely brilliant. I remember lots of people saying ‘I can’t see Chelsea getting beat in this league this season’.”

Owen added that it has fallen apart now, with the London club possibly looking for alternates to Lukaku in the summer:

“All of a sudden it has just undone and now come the end of the season we’re all questioning if he is the right player. So back to the drawing board for Chelsea in that position.”

Signed on a club-record deal worth around £97.5 million, Lukaku was expected to be the answer to the Blues' struggles upfront. However, he has scored just 12 times in 40 matches across all competitions this term. A mere five of those strikes have come in the Premier League from 23 matches.

