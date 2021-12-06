“It would be a quality signing” – Noel Whelan backs Manchester United to complete 'perfect' transfer to replace Paul Pogba

Former Leeds United attacker and BBC Radio Leeds commentator Noel Whelan has picked Dutchman Frenkie De Jong as the perfect replacement for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

Paul Pogba got injured last month on international duty with France and is not expected to play for Manchester United for another few weeks. The French World Cup winner is in his sixth season at the club but hasn’t performed at the peak of his powers for long spells at the club.

Speaking about De Jong as Pogba's replacement, Noel Whelan told Football Insider:

“It’s something that has been whispered about for quite a while with the financial crisis at Barcelona and Man United are looking to take advantage of that. With Paul Pogba likely leaving on a free transfer at the end of the season, maybe to Paris Saint-Germain – De Jong could be that replacement they will need."

There have been plenty of sparks and signs of Paul Pogba's obvious quality. Apart from defensive discipline and method, there is nothing the Frenchman cannot do on the football field.

However, his initial years at the club went into 'unlocking' of the former Juventus midfielder, which some claim can only happen when he is freed of continuous defensive duties.

That arguably happens when he plays for France although Paul Pogba still plays as a holding midfielder for the national side. However, the difference is that Pogba has N'Golo Kanté to do the dirty work while he can focus on making his teammates look better in the national setup.

While Noel Whelan believes that Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong would be the perfect replacement for Pogba, it is hard to imagine Xavi and Barcelona selling arguably one of their best midfielders.

Can Paul Pogba still establish himself as a Manchester United legend?

Older Manchester United fans will remember when a young Paul Pogba initially broke into the first squad under the retired Sir Alex Ferguson. A public row due to problems with his contract and role in the team led to Ferguson asking him to train alone, which eventually led to a free move to Juventus.

There, Pogba established himself as the best young midfielder in the world. He played as an attacking No. 10 given the freedom to play to his strengths. Pogba responded with consistently big performances.

At Manchester United, Pogba has always been asked to defend more than he is comfortable with. He seldom gets to focus only on the attack, which only happened during a brief spell under Ole Gunnar Solskaer on the left wing last season.

While Pogba has consistently shown his ability from a deeper position in midfield, including the seven-assist burst in the first three PL games this season, complaints persist about his defensive duties.

Fans have not been happy with his attitude, work rate and inconsistencies. Pogba will argue that even on a bad day he produces more chances than most of his teammates. However, Manchester United can only afford one inefficient attacking midfielder currently, in the form of Bruno Fernandes.

