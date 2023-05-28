“It has been quite intense” – Frank Lampard responds to question on whether he’ll continue to be manager after second Chelsea stint

Frank Lampard's stint as Chelsea's caretaker manager came to an end with a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (May 28) in their last Premier League game of the season.

After the game, Lampard was quizzed about whether he will continue his managerial career. His second spell at Stamford Bridge was far from ideal, as he won just once across competitions. The legendary midfielder replied (via BBC):

"It was nice (to say goodbye to the fans). I really appreciate them. Chelsea fans understand the tough position we were in when I came here. Although we haven't got the results we want this season, it is what it is. I'm not too nostalgic. I've got a great bond with the club, and I'll be back many times."

Meanwhile, Lampard's former club Everton managed to avoid relegation by the skin of their teeth. He said about the Toffees:

"I'm really happy for Everton. I know there are people who care of that club; fair play, it is a huge football club and deserves to be in the Premier League."

The Englishman then said about taking a break in management:

"I'll have a break; it has been quite intense. I wasn't in that mode. I had to get in the mode. I've given it my all. We'll see what happens."

The Blues ended the season in the bottom half of the standings in 12th place. They scored only 44 points from 38 games in what was a calamitous campaign despite expensive acquisions.

Mauricio Pochettino is set to take over as the new manager, pending official announcement imminent, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Frank Lampard's second Chelsea stint by the numbers

Frank Lampard returned to the helm for Chelsea as the caretaker manager after Graham Potter was sacked. Bruno Saltor was the interim manager for a game after Potter's sacking.

Lampard's stint got off to the worst possible start, as the Blues lost their first six games. Overall, the Englishman was in charge for ten games as the caretaker manager of the team.

Lampard won only one of the ten games and drew another, losing eight times in what was an utterly forgettable season for the Blues.

