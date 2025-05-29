“It is not really a big issue for the team” - Amad Diallo on rumored split between Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim and Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United star Amad Diallo says that Ruben Amorim has resolved his reported differences with Alejandro Garnacho. It was claimed by several news outlets that the Argentina international could be headed for the exit doors at Old Trafford this summer.

However, Diallo has seemingly suggested that Garnacho could continue representing the Red Devils next season. Speaking in a recent press conference, the Ivory Coast international said (via The People's Person):

“It is not a surprise. He is a player of Manchester United, all the players are here. Some players are injured and it was better for them not to fly here to play these two games. It is a normal situation."

"Alejandro is a really good player and we need good players in the team. I know Garna really well, so I hope to have Garna next season. It is not really a big issue for the team. Everything is good now.”

Garnacho was also left out of the Manchester United starting XI in the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur after having played a key role in the competition. Overall, he made 58 appearances across competitions in the 2024/25 campaign, bagging 11 goals and 10 assists.

At the moment, Garnacho is contracted till the summer of 2028 at Old Trafford. He has been linked with a move to Napoli in the summer.

Unai Emery comments on Marcus Rashford's future as Manchester United look for permanent sale

Marcus Rashford

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has failed to confirm whether his team are looking to sign Marcus Rashford on a permanent basis in the summer. He completed a loan spell at Villa Park from January till the end of the season.

Reports are now suggesting that the Red Devils wish to sell the winger for £40 million in the summer. However, his destination remains uncertain, and Emery said recently (via talkSPORT):

"It is difficult to plan now. He's feeling comfortable and better. He played a fantastic match."

"If he’s happy, we are happy. Then, of course, it depends on the circumstances and what happens in the next weeks, and (what we have) in the next year as well."

Rashford had a good spell with Aston Villa, where he made 17 appearances across competitions, bagging four goals and six assists. Barcelona, AC Milan, and Borussia Dortmund were among the clubs that showed an interest in signing Rashford in the winter transfer window.

