“It would be really damning” - Tim Sherwood offers opinion on Arsenal star failing to guide Gunners to Premier League title this season

Pundit Tim Sherwood believes it would be really unfortunate if Arsenal failed to win the Premier League this season after Declan Rice's incredible impact.

The England international was brought to the Emirates ahead of the 2023/24 season for a reported £105 million. Since then, he's played 49 matches across competitions, bagging seven goals and 10 assists.

However, his contributions may not be enough to seal the English top-flight title. The Gunners are currently top of the league standings, a point ahead of Manchester City who have a game in hand.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Sherwood said (via HITC):

"I don't think anyone is pointing the finger at Arsenal this season, they can't do anymore than they have done. I think they go on and win their next two games. But I think Man City will win their next three.

"Last year, you could listen to all the noise, 'Oh, they have bottled it.'They haven't done that. They have pushed one of the best teams we have seen in the history of the Premier League all the way."

He added:

"Arsenal have done that this year with Declan Rice, they have brought in a player that has taken them to another level. They still can't get over the line. It would be really damning if they don't."

The first of their last two games is a trip to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Sunday (May 12). Expect Rice to partner Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard in the Gunners midfield for that clash.

Mikel Arteta at suspension risk as Arsenal look to remain strong in title race

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be walking a tightrope when the Gunners travel to Manchester United this weekend. Should the north Lodoners' manager pick up another yellow card at Old Trafford, he will be suspended for the season's final match.

Arteta's side are home to Everton on the final day of the league season, which could decide the fate of the English top-flight. Moreover, the Spanish tactician has been criticized on numerous occasions for his behavior on the touchline.

Up until this point in the campaign, Arteta has picked up bookings in matches against Fulham, Brighton, Luton Town and in both meetings with Chelsea. Given the heated rivalry that exists between Arsenal and Manchester United, the Gunners' boss will have to keep his emotions in check.