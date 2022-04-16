“It would be really good for him and for the club” – Diego Forlan picks potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Former Manchester United forward Diego Forlan believes Benfica forward Darwin Nunez would be an ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old forward is currently one of Europe's most sought after players following a stellar season in Portugal. As things stand, Nunez has scored 32 goals in 37 appearances for Benfica across all competitions this season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #UCL



Credit to Benfica as they refused €45m in January to keep Darwin.

And he’s still 22, not a detail. Goal n. 32 for Darwin Núñez this season. He’s prepared to leave in the summer, price tag around €75/80m and there’s a new agent now working to move him in June.Credit to Benfica as they refused €45m in January to keep Darwin.And he’s still 22, not a detail. Goal n. 32 for Darwin Núñez this season. He’s prepared to leave in the summer, price tag around €75/80m and there’s a new agent now working to move him in June. 🔴🇺🇾 #UCLCredit to Benfica as they refused €45m in January to keep Darwin.And he’s still 22, not a detail. https://t.co/GZePGufvme

The Uruguayan forward has impressed in the Champions League as well, netting six goals in the tournament. This included two goals over two legs against Liverpool in Benfica's exit from the quarter-finals.

According to a recent report, rumored incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has informed the club to offload Ronaldo. This could prompt the Red Devils to dip into the transfer window to buy a new forward. Forlan believes that the forward could very well be Nunez.

Speaking to Beyond the Pitch (via Daily Post), Forlan was quoted as saying:

“He is a young, guy, a very strong guy scoring a lot of goals and doing very well at Benfica. He has had a really good Champions League season and in the Portuguese league."

He added:

“He has a lot of potential, he is very young, he is improving season by season and if he has the opportunity to go to Man Utd, it would be really good for him and for the club. Maybe he will come to United and adapt immediately.”

Regardless of Ronaldo's future at Manchester United, the Red Devils need a new forward in the near future. They currently lack attacking options.

Edinson Cavani is expected to leave United at the end of the season on a free transfer. Meanwhile, Anthony Martial could move on a permanent deal in the summer. The Frenchman is currently on loan at Sevilla and is highly likely to be offloaded in the upcoming transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo return has not yielded trophies at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United from Juventus last summer. Despite his high-profile arrival, United have gone yet another season without winning a major piece of silverware.

As things stand, the Red Devils are struggling to make it into the top-four of the Champions League. As things stand, they are six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with seven matches remaining in the season.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Erik ten Hag has made it clear Cristiano Ronaldo is not part of his plans according to reports Erik ten Hag has made it clear Cristiano Ronaldo is not part of his plans according to reports 🚨📰

However, Ronaldo has had a good season on a personal level. The 37-year-old forward has netted 18 goals in 33 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions.

Edited by Aditya Singh