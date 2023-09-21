"It would be really good" - Sergio Aguero wants Pep Guardiola to manage Argentina after Manchester City stint

Sergio Aguero has said that he would want to see his former boss Pep Guardiola take over as Argentina head coach.

The current Manchester City manager has reached the pinnacle of club football on more than one ocassion and is widely considered to be one of the best coaches in the game.

Speaking to Stake (reported via GOAL), Aguero was asked if he would want to see Guardiola manage the Argentine football team. He responded:

"Obviously, as an Argentinian, yes, it would be really good if he could be the Argentina national coach but well, I don’t know. And, obviously, nowadays, as I’m an ex-player and looking at it as a fan of the national team, I think that obviously everyone would be happy, right?"

He continued:

"But, I think that we’ll have to see, where he wants to go, which challenge he wants it to be, what managers want is to take over a country and bring success to it, right?

"And because, in the end, between Argentina and Spain or to go to Brazil or Germany or Italy, those teams, or England, they’re historic teams. You know there is very little margin for error with there being so few games, right?"

The recently retired forward played under Guardiola, while at City, and added that Guardiola could miss the daily training sessions, which are only available in club football. Aguero said:

And I think that with that Pep style of play, in a national team, I think he would miss the training sessions. I mean, the thing of teaching players and coordinating things that he wants to do with a team, it doesn’t have that."

Talking about the challenges of managing a national team, the former Man City forward added:

"National teams have two weeks, one week and the players come in tired after they’ve travelled and I think in that sense, Pep could end up thinking, no, I’m not going to go into it, it puts me in a predicament or I’d prefer to go ahead and do it this way."

"It’s not his decision, it’s everyone’s but obviously, everyone will respect the decision he makes. This won’t change his style of play at all if I know him, whether for better or worse, he will keep doing his way."

Pep Guardiola won the treble with Sergio Aguero's former club Manchester City

A year after Aguero left Manchester City, Pep Guardiola's team replaced him with Erling Haaland. The young Norwegian forward exceeded expectations and aptly replaced Aguero, City's legendary forward, at the club.

Haaland's 52 goals in 53 games helped Guardiola win the continental treble - the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League - in the 2022-23 season. He became only the second manager, after Sir Alex Ferguson, to achieve the feat with an English club.

Aguero, sadly, had to retire from football without ever winning the Champions League.