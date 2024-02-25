"It really helps and gives you confidence" - Declan Rice names the Arsenal teammate who has surprised him the most since joining

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has claimed that Gabriel Magalhaes is the teammate who has surprised him the most since joining the Gunners. Rice has made a huge impact at the Emirates following his £105 million move from West Ham United in the summer.

The England international has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in world football, taking the Arsenal side to the next level. Rice's all-round game has been pivotal for the Gunners in their title challenge, as well as maintaining the best defensive record in the Premier League this season.

Before the Gunners' Premier League encounter against Newcastle United on Saturday, February 24, which ended in a 4-1 victory, Rice heaped praise on Arsenal's defensive duo. The Englishman hailed William Saliba as 'unbelievable' and insisted that he has been pleasantly surprised by Gabriel Magalhaes.

Rice told TNT Sports, as quoted by Metro:

"I can’t speak highly enough of them, I’m not going to sit here and lie. I think Saliba is unbelievable, obviously heard about all the talk of him before I come here and the one who’s really surprised me is actually Gabriel."

Rice has claimed that Gabriel's aggression is greatly beneficial to Arsenal, and it also helps his teammates on the pitch. He added:

"He’s so aggressive, so strong, really wants it all the time, never loses a duel. When you’ve got two centre-backs like that who want it, play aggressive, it really helps and gives you confidence."

With a 4-1 win against Newcastle United, Arsenal have now closed the gap with top two teams, Liverpool and Manchester City, to just two points and one point, respectively.

Pundit slams Arsenal for signing 28-year-old following their defeat to Porto

Pundit Alan Brazil believes goalkeeper David Raya is not good enough to be the number one goalkeeper for Arsenal. He also labeled the Spaniard a waste of money as the Gunners lost 1-0 to Porto in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, February 21.

Mikel Arteta's side conceded late in the game, with Porto winger Galeno scoring a fantastic stoppage-time goal to beat Raya from distance. Following the game, Brazil slammed the Gunners for signing the Spaniard, who was not needed at all.

He said, via TBR Football:

“I’m sorry, listen, I hate picking on players and I still don’t think he should be in goal, in my own personal opinion. I think it was a waste of money."

The Gunners came up with a surprise when they signed Raya on loan from Brentford last summer following a wonderful season from Ramsdale. Ramsdale was named in the PFA Team of the Year last season but has been overtaken by Raya in Mikel Arteta's pecking order.