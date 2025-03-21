"It was really weird that day, it felt like you lost someone" - Liverpool star recalls day Jurgen Klopp announced his exit from club

Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott shared his thoughts about the moment when former boss Jurgen Klopp announced his Anfield exit. The affable German announced the decision in early 2024 that he was stepping down at the end of the season due to burnout.

In his impressive near decade-long stint at the Merseyside giants, Klopp became a bonafide Anfield legend and club-favourite, winning all titles on offer except the UEFA Europa League. That includes the Reds' maiden triumph in the Premier League era in 2020, the club's first league title in three decades.

Describing the events leading up to Klopp telling his players about his imminent exit, Elliott told Amazon Prime video (via Daily Mail):

"It was a really strange situation. Jurgen wasn't really one for having meetings after a game. All the lads were speaking saying 'What's going on?' because it's never happened before. As he walked in, you knew something was wrong and that he was going to say something because he is normally bubbly and joking around. That's when he told us.

"It was really weird that day. It felt like you lost someone. Everyone was just quiet. It felt like the whole building was quiet because we didn't know how to take the news. Up until he left it was strange, trying to get your head around the fact he was leaving."

More than six months after leaving the current Premier League leaders, Klopp hasn't yet delved into management.

What's next for Liverpool?

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp (centre)

Liverpool are in the midst of a superb campaign under former Feyenood boss Arne Slot, who took over from Jurgen Klopp at the start of the season. Although the Reds couldn't win either domestic competition and have been knocked out of Europe, they are flying high in the Premier League.

The Reds are coming off a 2-1 loss to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final last weekend. Dan Burn and Alexander Isak strikes either side of the break put Newcastle in the ascendancy. Federico Chiesa pulled one back for the Reds in the fourth minute of stoppage time, but it was too little too late.

Following the ongoing international break, Slot's side return to action in the Premier League, where they take on Everton at home on April 2. The Reds are 12 points clear at the top with nine games left as they seek a second Premier League title.

