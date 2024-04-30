"It was really my whole childhood" - PSG star opens up on what struck him most about Cristiano Ronaldo

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Bradley Barcola has weighed in on Cristiano Ronaldo's qualities that have influenced him the most.

Barcola, who joined the Parisians from Olympique Lyon in the summer for a reported €45 million fee, has become a mainstay in Luis Enrique's team. The 21-year-old is now set to grace the UEFA Champions League semi-finals with the Parisian club, as they play Borussia Dortmund.

Ahead of the scintillating last-four games, Barcola, who has often named Ronaldo as his idol, revealed how he has been inspired by the Portuguese superstar's attitude and mentality. Barcola said (via The Madrid Zone on X):

"Seeing CR7 score, carry his team, it was exceptional. It was really my whole childhood. I always liked Ronaldo. His mentality, never giving up, is what struck me the most. And that's what brought me here."

Barcola added:

"Seeing him always out do himself, every time, it's really good for us young people when we watch him. It makes you want to work like him and to tell yourself that you can have everything by working."

Considering Barcola is a winger, idolizing Cristiano Ronaldo is perhaps a great option for the Frenchman. Ronaldo, particularly in his 20s, left defenders terrorized with his dazzling wing play.

As for Barcola, he has made 34 appearances for the Parisian club this season, scoring four goals and providing eight assists. The 21-year-old bagged an assist in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg against Barcelona on April 16.

Bradley Barcola reveals what he'd tell Cristiano Ronaldo if they ever met

Cristiano Ronaldo is an inspiration not only for fans but also for top-level professional athletes across the globe. Bradley Barcola is one of the players who idolize the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The PSG winger was asked what he'd tell the Portugal captain if they ever met. He said in an admiring tone (via Al Nassr Zone on X):

"I will congratulate him for everything he has achieved and thank him for giving me so many memories when I was young."

Cristiano Ronaldo is often regarded as the greatest of all time by many. Many disagree with the notion, bringing up players like Lionel Messi and others. While the GOAT debate will seemingly never settle, when it comes to paying their respect to the Portugal captain, fans and athletes are in unison.