"It wasn't the reason Arsenal lost" - Kevin Campbell defends Arteta's decision during Newcastle defeat with 'no player played to their ability' claim 

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes that Mikel Arteta did not get his substitutions wrong in their latest defeat against Newcastle United. He defended the Spaniard and stated that the Gunners players didn't play to their ability.

The Gunners were favorites to qualify for the Champions League, leading their north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur by four points before May 12. However, they look set to miss the competition after two games.

They first lost a high stakes north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur by a heavy margin of 3-0, on May 12. Arsenal were still very much in charge of their own fate. A win against the Magpies would have seen them pip Antonio Conte's men to fourth spot with the last game of the season remaining.

However, the Gunners failed to rise to the occasion as they were completely outplayed in their 2-0 defeat against Newcastle on May 16.

After the match, former Arsenal winger Perry Groves questioned Arteta's decision to substitute Gabriel Martinelli for Emile Smith Rowe while speaking on talkSPORT. Groves was of the thought that the change should have been made at half-time itself.

However, Campbell believed otherwise and told Football Insider:

"It does not matter. People can question the substitutions but it wasn’t the reason Arsenal lost. We were not at the races from minute one to minute 90. Do not blame substitutions for that defeat. We can talk about Xhaka and substitutions but no player played to their ability yesterday. Not one of them did."

Speaking of the Gunners' overall Premier League season, Campbell suggested that this has been a learning curve for the young team. In his opinion, the opportunity was there for the taking, but none of the players could make an impact to save their hopes of Champions League football. He said:

"The fact of the matter is, that was a learning curve. It is all good and well playing good for the majority of the season but these are the moments that define you as a player. This is where you earn your name. They are just not quite ready yet. The club is not ready. Arteta is depending on players who are not starters."

B/R Football @brfootball Tottenham after Arsenal's loss to Newcastle leaves them needing just a point at relegated Norwich to reach the Champions League: Tottenham after Arsenal's loss to Newcastle leaves them needing just a point at relegated Norwich to reach the Champions League: https://t.co/KWk5GasL5w

As things stand, Spurs are in fourth place, two points above Arsenal boasting a much superior goal difference, with fourth place all but secured. The Gunners play relegation battling Everton on the final day (May 22) while Spurs travel to already relegated Norwich City.

Arsenal release their new home kit for the 2022-23 season

The north London club have released their new Adidas home jersey for next season. It features the iconic red along with a lightning bolt pattern on the white collar. The likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard can be seen flaunting the shirt.

afcstuff @afcstuff good luck amigo ” [IG: arsenal]



@LTorreira34 Lucas Torreira commenting on Arsenal’s latest Instagram post announcing Gabriel Martinelli as the club’s new #11, previously worn by Torreira: “What number will I wear next year?good luck amigo @gabimartinelli . I love you” [IG: arsenal] #afc Lucas Torreira commenting on Arsenal’s latest Instagram post announcing Gabriel Martinelli as the club’s new #11, previously worn by Torreira: “What number will I wear next year? 😂😂😂 good luck amigo @gabimartinelli. I love you ❤️” [IG: arsenal] #afc😂❤️ @LTorreira34 https://t.co/BPz2YuVpdh

The club have confirmed that £5 from the sale of every new home shirt will go to 'The Arsenal Foundation' between May 19 and August 5. It will be used to support the local community. Furthermore, Gabriel Martinelli will also be seen in the number #11 kit from next season which was previously worn by Lucas Torriera.

Edited by Aditya Singh