"It reminds me of Liverpool in the league" - Georginio Wijnaldum on PSG's UEFA Champions League ambition

PSG kick off their Champions League campaign tomorrow and Gini Wijnaldum has compared their title aspirations to Liverpool's hunger before winning the Premier League.

Gini Wijnaldum joined PSG this summer after his contract at Liverpool ran out. The Dutchman was in talks with Barcelona, but PSG swooped in at the last minute to sign the free agent by offering a better project and doubling his wages.

The Champions League is something PSG have never managed to win, and they are desperate for the title. The Ligue 1 side have made some incredible signings this summer, including Wijnaldum. Ahead of the game against Club Brugge tomorrow, the Dutchman said [via GFFN]:

"To be part of such an ambitious project is one of the reasons I signed. It's even the most important. Considering all of the great players here, people are only talking about the Champions League. But I didn't sign here to only win that competition, I came here to win it all. Obviously, the Champions League is massive because the club hasn't won it yet.

"It reminds me of Liverpool in the league – they hadn't won since it changed its name to the Premier League and it became an obsession. I get the feeling that it's the same here. But we shouldn't ignore the other competitions. The Champions League is what, 13 matches? There's more to a season than 13 matches. I want to be in a team that wins everything, like Guardiola's Barcelona."

Gini Wijnaldum on his Ligue 1 experience at PSG

Gini Wijnaldum has played four out of five games for PSG in Ligue 1 this season and has started in every single one of them. L’Équipe quizzed the Dutchman about his impressions of the league, to which he replied:

"I have found that teams were very defensive against us. They leave very few spaces in between the lines, so it's very difficult to find the intervals. I was expecting it, but to be honest not at that point. I take it as a mark of respect on the part of these teams for PSG, and truthfully, when you look at our team, it makes sense that the opposition isn't going all-out in attack."

Gini Wijnaldum is yet to score or assist for PSG in all competitions so far.

