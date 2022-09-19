"It reminds me of the team we had with Diego Costa" - Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone makes cheeky comment about Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has lauded Real Madrid's performance after the Rojiblancos' 2-1 loss at home to their city rivals. He compared the Carlo Ancelotti-managed side's style of play to that of an Atletico side of the past.

Atletico Madrid slumped to their second La Liga defeat of the 2022-23 season at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday (September 18). While Simeone's side dropped to seventh, Los Blancos consolidated their position at the top of the table with six wins out of six.

Rodrygo opened the scoring in the 18th minute of the derby before Federico Valverde doubled the visitors' lead nine minutes before the break. Mario Hermoso pulled one back in the 83rd minute as Atletico Madrid pushed on.

However, the hosts finished the contest with ten men after Hermoso was sent off in stoppage time.

Real Madrid across all competitions in 2022/23:



WWWWWWWWW



◉ Goals: 24

◉ Conceded: 6

◉ Clean sheets: 3



WWWWWWWWW

◉ Goals: 24
◉ Conceded: 6
◉ Clean sheets: 3

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Simeone heaped praise on the Carlo Ancelotti-coached outfit. He said (via MARCA):

"I am left with the feeling of not having lost the bulk of the game despite the result. Their forcefulness is wonderful to see, a team that defends in a low block, and counterattacks.

"It reminds me of the team we had with Diego Costa, when they criticised us back then!"

He continued:

"The players gave everything, they gave themselves to the game. Real produced a very good direct game, a quick transition from defense to attack, forcefulness, well drilled defensively. They played well and took advantage of their chances. It is a great job by the Madrid coach."

The Atletico Madrid boss added:

"They counterattack with significant speed beyond the talent they have. But I think, we always tried to not leave the game and in the second half we improved our intensity.

"When [Matheus] Cunha and [Alvaro] Morata came on, they gave a little more life. But if against Madrid you don't have intensity..."

While Atletico Madrid will next be in action at Sevilla on Saturday (October 1), league leaders Real Madrid will next lock horns with Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (October 2).

Florentino Perez ready to sell Real Madrid star Eden Hazard for €20 million

According to El Nacional (via Diario Gol), Newcastle United are willing to table €20 million offer to lure Eden Hazard away from Real Madrid. Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has reportedly accepted the proposal as he is interested in cashing in on the former Chelsea forward.

Overall, Hazard has netted just seven times and contributed 11 assists in 70 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid.

