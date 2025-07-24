“It is ridiculous” - As Lionel Messi awaits decision on suspension, Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s old quote on skipping MLS All-Stars Game comes to light

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s old quote on skipping MLS All-Stars game has come to light after Lionel Messi did not participate in the game. The Inter Miami superstar and his teammate Jordi Alba could now both face suspension for declining to participate in the All-Star Game.

As per MLS rules, playing in the All-Star game is mandatory for all players picked for the fixture. If any player fails to do so, he is to be imposed a one-match suspension in the MLS unless he is injured.

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba could now both be forced to sit out in Inter Miami’s home fixture against FC Cincinnati this weekend. Messi also missed last year's All-Star game due to an injury.

Back in 2018, Zlatan Ibrahimovic blasted the MLS after he was suspended for a game as he did not participate in the All-Star game. LA Galaxy lost 2-1 to Colorado Rapids in that game, after which Ibrahimovic hit out at the league. He said, as quoted by ESPN:

"It think it is ridiculous, but yeah, no comments. They do whatever they want. I come from a different world, I come from the real world. It is what it is. I respect in the end, and I'm sorry for my teammates only that I could not help them in the game. But yeah, people are interested in different things. They lose on it, and for me it doesn't matter."

MLS All-Stars beat Liga MX All-Stars 3-1 dispute the absence of Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba. Sam Surridge, Tai Baribo and Brian White scored for them while Gilberto Mora scored for Liga MX All-Stars.

Marcus Rashford's stance on Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo debate resurfaces after his switch to Barcelona

Marcus Rashford's opinion on the GOAT debate involving Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has resurfaced as he has joined Barcelona. The Englishman has made a loan switch to Camp Nou after falling out of favour at Manchester United under Ruben Amorim.

Having come through Manchester United's youth ranks, it would have been quite natural to see Rashford siding with Ronaldo over Messi. However, back in 2018, he admitted that he believes Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer of all time. He said, as quoted by GIVEMESPORT:

"I'd have to say Messi, some of the stuff that he does is unbelievable. I'm a big fan of Ronaldo as well - but I think Messi is the greatest ever."

Rashford's move to Barcelona was confirmed on Wednesday, July 23 and he will wear the number 14 shirt at the Catalan club. The Blaugrana will have the option to sign him permanently next summer for €30 million.

