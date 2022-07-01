"It wouldn't be the right move" - Louis Saha comments on Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha believes Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at the club for the 2022-23 season.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford this summer. According to reports, the 37-year-old forward is unhappy with the club's lack of transfer activity which has led to him being linked with a move away from Manchester United.

Football 365 even linked Ronaldo with AS Roma, Bayern Munich and Chelsea in the ongoing transfer window. However, Manchester United intend to keep hold of their superstar forward ahead of the new season.

Saha stated that the situation surrounding Ronaldo could go either way. However, he strongly believes the forward will remain a United player as the club begin their new era under Erik ten Hag.

Speaking to BonusCodeBets about Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford, Saha said:

"It could go both ways, no one can guarantee anything apart from Cristiano. He’s the only one to answer that. It wouldn’t be the right move for Man United to let him go because he’s such a big asset."

The former Red Devils forward added:

"I can definitely see him continuing to keep doing what he’s doing best, which is scoring goals and helping his club get back to where it belongs."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Man Utd insist he’s not for sale, as they want him for next season.

Mendes discussing with clubs to explore options, Bayern said no.

Cristiano likes ten Hag but wants to see ‘ambition’ on the market.



More: Cristiano Ronaldo situation. #MUFC Man Utd insist he’s not for sale, as they want him for next season.Mendes discussing with clubs to explore options, Bayern said no.Cristiano likes ten Hag but wants to see ‘ambition’ on the market.More: youtu.be/TMNOkvG1yCQ Cristiano Ronaldo situation. #MUFC▫️ Man Utd insist he’s not for sale, as they want him for next season.▫️ Mendes discussing with clubs to explore options, Bayern said no.▫️ Cristiano likes ten Hag but wants to see ‘ambition’ on the market.📲 More: youtu.be/TMNOkvG1yCQ https://t.co/6a5Xh1rQo9

Cristiano Ronaldo still has one more year remaining on his Manchester United contract

Cristiano Ronaldo penned a two-year contract when he joined Manchester United last summer. This means that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner still has one more year remaining on his current deal at the club.

According to The Sun, United also have the option to extend Ronaldo's contract by another year at the end of the 2022-23 season.

It is worth mentioning that the Portuguese captain is not the only player with just one year remaining on his contract with the Red Devils. Other stars in the same boat include Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and David de Gea.

UtdXclusive @UtdXclusive - #mufc want and expect Ronaldo to see out the remaining 12 months of his contract. [ @jamesalanrobson 📝 - #mufc want and expect Ronaldo to see out the remaining 12 months of his contract. [@jamesalanrobson] https://t.co/5Zb4nCpG9Q

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to stay at Manchester United for Ten Hag's first season as the Red Devils' manager. The 37-year-old forward will be expected to be the club's main source of goals during the 2022-23 season.

Ronaldo was United's leading goalscorer last season, scoring 24 goals and providing three assists in 38 games across all competitions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far