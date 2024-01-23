“It’s 100 per cent guaranteed” - Jorge Mendes makes confident claim on future of Real Madrid-linked defender 

Football agent Jorge Mendes has proclaimed that Real Madrid target Antonio Silva is set to remain at Benfica till the end of the season.

Silva, 20, has been a key first-team regular for the Portuguese side, scoring twice - both in the league - in 27 games across five different competitions. He's contracted with Benfica till 2027, but that has not bothered Los Blancos, who are keen to snap him up.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have been plagued by injuries to key personnel, especially in the defensive third. Centre-backs Eder Militao and David Alaba, and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois are potentially out for the season after sustaining ACL injuries, leaving the side desperately thin at the back.

Madrid have been eyeing Silva for a while, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted Mendes as saying that despite interest in Silva and his midfield colleague Joao Neves, the duo are expected to remain at Benfica for the season.

"'There were proposals for Joao Neves and Antonio Silva, but the door is not open. They will stay at Benfica until the end of the season, it's 100% guaranteed ... then Rui Costa will decide what to do', told Record," as tweeted by Romano.

Los Blancos are a point behind leaders Girona (52) but have a game in hand.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid are next in La Liga action at Las Palmas on Saturday (January 27). They're coming off a 3-2 win at Almeria in the league last weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are in the midst of an impressive season, losing twice across competitions, with both defeats coming at Atletico Madrid. While the first was a 3-1 league reverse last year, the next was a 4-2 extra time defeat in the Copa del Rey Round of 16, which ended Los Blancos' title defence.

Los Blancos are also into the UEFA Champions League knockouts, winning all six group games. They take on RB Leipzig in the Round of 16 first leg on February 13 before welcoming the German side to the Santiago Bernabeu for the return leg on March 6.