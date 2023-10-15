“It’s absolutely a disaster for Liverpool" - Pundit reacts as Reds star picks up injury while on international duty

Liverpool fans and management will be concerned as left-back Andy Robertson endured a shoulder injury while representing Scotland during the international break. For Scotland legend and pundit Steve Nicol, the country's 2-0 defeat to Spain on October 12 is concerning. However, the sight of Robertson clutching his shoulder and departing the pitch was more troubling.

Speaking to ESPN (via HITC), Nicol warned:

"That’s not good. It’s not a good time for him or Liverpool, that’s for sure. We have spoken about Liverpool’s back four being their Achilles heel. But one of the better defenders, in amongst an Achilles heel, is Robertson. He has been as consistent as anybody at the back four."

Now, with Robertson out of contention in the meantime, the backup option becomes a matter of concern, and the Reds have Kostas Tsimikas. Although capable in certain aspects, the Greek fullback is met with skepticism from Nicol, who is concerned with his defensive acumen:

“So, it’s absolutely a disaster for Liverpool. Now, Tsimikas is going to have to play. And he isn’t particularly a great defender. You are now starting with two fullbacks, Alexander-Arnold and Tsimikas, whose best part of their game is going forward and not defending. That’s not good.”

While the Reds are yet to reveal the extent of Robertson's injury, it is unlikely that he will be taking the field in the immediate future. He has played eight Premier League games this season, scoring once.

Don Hutchinson touts Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai as Premier League's stellar performer of the season

In a season already fraught with its fair share of red cards and injuries for the Reds, one beacon of brilliance has been 22-year-old Dominik Szoboszlai. His scintillating form has caught the eye of pundit Don Hutchinson, who, while speaking on ESPN, praised on the midfielder (via Rousing The Kop):

“Dominik Szoboszlai, in my opinion, is just a Rolls-Royce of a player. I’d seen him quite a few times when he was playing for Hungary and playing in the Bundesliga. And I knew how good he was, but to come into this Liverpool team in a team that’s had quite a few red cards already and still standing out, for me, I think he’s player of the season.”

Acquired for £60 million from RB Leipzig this summer, the Hungarian international has adapted to the Premier League's pace. His seamless transition into Jurgen Klopp's squad has been clear. He has already played eight games, with 720 minutes under his belt in the Premier League so far.

As the season unfolds, the spotlight will inevitably grow brighter on Szoboszlai, especially given his growing reputation at Anfield. He will hope he can sustain this initial burst of brilliance through the coming months.