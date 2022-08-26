"It’s absolutely not our plan to sell him" - Club director rubbishes claims that defender could join Barcelona this summer

Borussia Dortmund director Sebastien Kehl has provided an update on the Bundesliga club's plans for Belgian right-back Thomas Meunier amidst rumors linking him with Barcelona.

As per ESPN, the La Liga club are eager to sign a top-quality right-back this summer to provide competition to Sergi Roberto this season.

Xavi Hernandez's side are yet to sign a replacement for Dani Alves, who left the club at the end of last season. American full-back Sergino Dest was seen as a massive prospect when he joined the Blaugrana from Ajax in 2020. However, the 21-year-old has failed to live up to expectations or nail down a regular place in the club's starting line-up.

The La Liga giants are also considering Arsenal's Hector Bellerin and Villareal's Juan Foyth as alternate options in the right-back position.

Meunier joined Dortmund after the expiration of his contract with PSG in 2020. He has gone on to make 62 appearances for the club in all competitions and helped them win the DFB-Pokal.

The 30-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign, scoring two goals and providing five assists in 26 appearances in all competitions. His performances have caught the attention of Barcelona, who believe his experience and versatility could be massive assets for the club.

However, Dortmund director Kehl has claimed that the club don't intend to sell the veteran defender. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Kehl said:

"We have no intention of selling Thomas Meunier. Currently it's absolutely not our plan to sell him."

Meunier, meanwhile, could be interested in a move to Barcelona. The Belgian has entered his thirties and could view this as the last chance to make a move to one of Europe's top clubs and get a big contract under his belt.

Barcelona could propose a player swap deal to Dortmund

Dortmund could be reluctant to part ways with Meunier as they could struggle to sign an adequate replacement for the defender with the transfer window closing on September 1.

Barcelona could solve the German club's problem by offering a player-swap deal. As per the ESPN report, the Catalan giants are willing to offer Dest to the Bundesliga giants in exchange for Meunier. The deal would be a lucrative one for the Catalans as they wouldn't have to pay the €15 million asking price for the Belgian's services.

Dortmund could be enticed into the deal as Dest is still a young prospect with plenty of ability and potential to develop into a top-quality defender. The American will also be motivated to make a fresh start and rejuvenate his career after a difficult two years at Camp Nou.

