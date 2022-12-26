"It's almost 2023", "We are finished" - Liverpool fans cannot believe Jurgen Klopp has started 29-year-old against Aston Villa

Liverpool fans are baffled to see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain starting on the wing for their Premier League clash against Aston Villa today (December 26) at Villa Park.

Alisson starts in goal for the Reds. Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson complete the back four for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Fabinho, Thiago, and Jordan Henderson start in midfield for the Reds. Oxlade-Chamberlain, meanwhile, starts alongside Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez in attack.

Fans, however, found it funny that the former Arsenal man is starting in a wide position at the end of 2022. Some even pointed out that the Reds' squad depth is embarrassing.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has made five appearances for the Reds so far this season. However, he has only started one game.

Here's how Liverpool fans reacted on Twitter after their lineup for the Premier League clash against Aston Villa was announced:

Ghost @Obedtwelve



Here's how we line-up to face Aston Villa this evening #AVLLIV TEAM NEWS 🟢Here's how we line-up to face Aston Villa this evening 🟢 #AVLLIV TEAM NEWS 🟢Here's how we line-up to face Aston Villa this evening 👊 It's almost 2023 and Ox starting for LFc It's almost 2023 and Ox starting for LFc 😭😭

- @LFC_000 Ox starting on the wing in 2022 is so funny Ox starting on the wing in 2022 is so funny

𝑹𝒂𝒉𝒆𝒆𝒎 𝑰𝒔𝒉𝒂𝑸. @King_Ibrex The year 3078 and Ox starts for Liverpool The year 3078 and Ox starts for Liverpool

Îrlÿ FSG OUT ❌ @Litcheute8lfc Ox titulaire Décembre 2022 Ox titulaire Décembre 2022 😭😭

OwenLFC @6timesladd @LFC Our squad is absolutely embarrassing, having to play ox LW ffs, thank you for the investment FSG @LFC Our squad is absolutely embarrassing, having to play ox LW ffs, thank you for the investment FSG

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp previewed clash against Aston Villa

Manchester City v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Aston Villa have played only three games under new manager Unai Emery so far. Two of them have been in the Premier League, which they have won.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was quizzed about whether the Villans provide an unknown threat. Speaking ahead of the Premier League clash, Klopp said (via the Reds' official website):

"Yes, but I think what you can expect is that Unai stands for a specific kind of football and was really successful and did an incredible job at Villarreal, not only there but now recently there. What you saw in the first few games they played and the games we could see in this ‘pre-season’ now, it looks quite similar because it is a good way to play and it’s his way and it’s how he wants to organise a team."

He further added:

"So, yes of course we don’t know exactly what to expect, like you never know exactly what to expect, but at least we have an idea how they will try to cause us problems. So, that’s what we prepare for. Our analysis obviously started already as well so now we have two days’ time to create a plan to cause them problems."

The Reds are currently seventh in the league table while the Villans are 12th.

