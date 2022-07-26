"It's almost embarrassing now" - Ex-Premier League star urges Manchester United to abandon pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong 

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara has urged Manchester United to abandon their never-ending pursuit of Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, as per Express.

De Jong, 25, continues to be the Red Devils' No.1 transfer target with United boss Erik ten Hag eager to reunite with his former Ajax midfielder.

Manchester United and Barcelona have reportedly agreed on a fee for De Jong but the Dutchman is happy at the Nou Camp.

Alongside this, the former Ajax star is owed £17 million in wages by Barca and will seemingly resist leaving if he's not paid the outstanding payment.

O'Hara believes the Red Devils' pursuit of De Jong is becoming embarrassing, and thinks it's time for the club to look at signing an alternative.

The former Spurs midfielder told Sky Sports (via Express):

"Move on, move on. It's been a joke. It's almost embarrassing now that they're still trying to pursue it. If it hasn't happened now, it's not going to happen. This is Manchester United we're talking about, one of the biggest clubs in the world."

O'Hara then alluded to the lack of pull United now have following their fall from grace in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

He believes it's time United bit the bullet and accepted De Jong's stance:

"I know they don't have the biggest pull anymore because of the way the club's gone, but if the player's still turning around saying 'I don't want to leave, I want to stay at Barcelona', they're messing around trying to sort the wages that he's owed, just move on from him."

O'Hara believes there are plenty of other options on the market for United to consider, adding:

"There's plenty of other top-class players out there that you can sign and you don't want a player ending up coming to the football club almost against his will, in a way. That doesn't sit right with me."

De Jong has scored 13 goals and created 17 assists in 138 appearances for Barcelona since arriving from Ajax for £77.4 million in 2019.

He has won just the Copa del Rey in 2021 during his time at the Nou Camp.

Manchester United need an alternative to Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong

Paul Pogba is still yet to be replaced

Manchester United may need to accept that Frenkie de Jong is not going to be arriving this summer.

If so, they need to start studying other options as a plan B for the Dutch star as a midfield signing is of the utmost importance.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



#MUFC boss Erik ten Hag admits he would have preferred to have gone into pre-season with a 'fully equipped squad' that would have ideally included Frenkie de Jong #MUFC boss Erik ten Hag admits he would have preferred to have gone into pre-season with a 'fully equipped squad' that would have ideally included Frenkie de Jong 👀 https://t.co/kNZsBbSJDw

Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic have left the club this summer as free agents to join Juventus and AS Roma respectively.

That leaves Scott McTominay, Fred, Donny van de Beek and Hannibal Mjebri as the only viable options for Erik ten Hag in the center of midfield.

