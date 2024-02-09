"It’s almost impossible" - Deco names Premier League star as perfect Sergio Busquets replacement but reveals Barcelona cannot sign him

Barcelona sporting director Deco has named Manchester City midfielder Rodri as the perfect potential replacement for Sergio Busquets at the Catalan club. Busquets left the Blaugrana last summer after 15 years of service at the senior level.

The Spaniard is widely regarded as one of the greatest players ever to play in the number six role. Understandably, Barcelona haven't quite managed to get a like-for-like replacement for their club legend. They signed Oriol Romeu from Girona in 2023 as a short-term solution but that has not worked out.

Deco has acknowledged that replacing a player of Busquets' ability is almost an impossible task. However, he named Manchester City star Rodri as someone who could play the Busquets role but admitted that he is an indispensable player at the Etihad.

The former Portugal international named Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich as another potential replacement for Busquets. However, he highlighted that the transfer market is a difficult place given the astronomical transfer fees we get to see nowadays. Deco said, as quoted by Football Transfers:

“It’s almost impossible to replace Busquets. Rodri is the closest but City would never sell him to any club! Kimmich is another top player... but it’s also not easy to sign him. Look at how much Chelsea paid for Caicedo, it’s not easy at all."

Busquets left Barcelona last summer to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami where the duo have also linked with former teammates Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez. The Spaniard played a key role for the Catalan giants over the years winning every single trophy at both club and international level.

Meanwhile, Rodri is one of the most important players under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. The Spain international has also enjoyed a glittering career so far and helped the Cityzens achieve a treble last season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang urges Barcelona to appoint Jurgen Klopp to replace Xavi Hernandez

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has urged Barcelona to appoint departing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to replace Xavi Hernandez at Camp Nou. Both Klopp and Xavi have announced their decisions to leave their respective roles at the end of the season.

Aubameyang, who spent two years under Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, has claimed that Klopp would be the perfect manager for his former club. Speaking on Gerard Romeo's Twitch account, the former Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea forward said, as quoted by Goal:

"Klopp gives you everything, energy, he has won great titles, he is a good coach. If there is a chance for Barca he is a good option, I was very comfortable with him in Dortmund. It would be incredible if could come."

Klopp had a huge impact on Aubameyang's career, turning him into a superstar after signing him from AS Saint-Étienne in 2013. The striker spent two seasons under Klopp at Borussia Dortmund during which he scored 41 goals and provided 16 assists in 93 games.