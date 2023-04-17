“It’s almost impossible to stop him” – Eder Militao lavishes praise on ‘best’ Real Madrid player ahead of Chelsea clash

Eder Militao has lavished praise on his Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Jr., saying that he's one of the best in the world right now. Militao reckons it's impossible to stop the winger, as he never stops running.

Chelsea are set for a huge task on Tuesday (April 18) night when they host Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg. The Blues are 2-0 down in the tie and will be aware of the threat from Vinicius.

Ahead of the game at Stamford Bridge, Militao heaped praise on Vinicius. He was quoted by GOAL as saying:

“He’s one of the best. It’s almost impossible to stop him, because he doesn’t stop running.”

When quizzed about the game and Chelsea, he said:

“We have to do the same thing that we have been doing well. Tomorrow is going to be a difficult game. Chelsea are a great team. We have to work a lot and we are going to do that. We are going to have to do a lot of things to win.

"It’s going to be a very difficult game, because Chelsea are a great team. We have an advantage. Tomorrow we have to go out and win, not think about anything else. It’s going to be another difficult game. If we think about something else, we get complicated.”

Vinicus backed to become best by Real Madrid new signing Endrick

New signing Endrick recently spoke about Vinicius and said that he's always watching his compatriot 'destroy' opponents. He was quoted as saying by TNT Sports:

"I don't miss a single game. I'm always there, always watching Vini 'destroy' the opponents. Against Villarreal, once again Vinicius has made the difference, unfortunately we lost. It's very good to see Vinicius play.

"He's always happy, playing with a smile on his face. Even when he's provoked. ...The more they give more sticks, they (those who criticise Vini) in my view are stupid, because he plays even more that way. I believe that we, Real Madrid, will be champions of the Champions League and that Vini will be the best in the world."

Endrick has signed for Real Madrid but will only be able to join them in July 2024 when he turns 18.

