“It’s also a lot of pressure” - Inter Miami forward opens up on feeling of playing alongside Lionel Messi

Inter Miami forward Tadeo Allende has said that playing alongside Lionel Messi is an honor and a joy, but also a lot of pressure. The Celta Vigo man completed a year-long loan deal to the Chase Stadium last month and will now share the pitch with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

La Pulga has transformed the Herons' fortunes since joining them in the summer of 2023. The Florida-based club had never won a trophy in their short history, but all that changed following the arrival of the diminutive Argentinean.

Lionel Messi guided Inter Miami to a historic Leagues Cup triumph in his debut campaign. Last season, the 37-year-old powered them to the Supporters' Shield, but missed out on the MLS Cup.

The Herons have upgraded their squad in the off-season after appointing Javier Mascherano as their new manager. They roped in Allende to add more bite to their attack and has already featured for the club in pre-season.

Trending

Speaking to the press, as cited by GOAL, Allende added that Inter Miami players will have to raise their game to match the serial winners in the team.

“I always watched Messi on TV and now being his team-mate is something incredible, just like the other three [Suarez, Alba and Busquets]. It’s an honour and an immense joy, but it’s also a lot of pressure, they are winning players and we have to raise our level,” said Allende.

Lionel Messi's contract with Inter Miami expires at the end of this year and he has yet to sign a new deal. He has registered 34 goals and 18 assists from 39 games across competitions for the club.

Lionel Scaloni on if Lionel Messi will take part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi cemented his place as one of the game's all-time greats by winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Next year, Argentina will take to the field to defend their title and there's only one question on everyone's lips - will La Pulga feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Speaking recently, La Albiceleste manager Lionel Scaloni stated that the six-time European Golden Shoe winner wants to play at the tournament.

"The first thing to say is that both Messi and his team-mates are aware that there is still a reasonable amount of time left. Messi and the rest of the team want to play in the World Cup," said Scaloni.

He continued:

"But to be sure, you have to let time pass to see how you get there. He knows very well what we think. I'm not worried; the only thing I want is for him to be happy."

Lionel Messi has scored 13 goals and set up eight more from 26 games over five FIFA World Cups for Argentina.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback