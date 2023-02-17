“It’s always complicated” – Graham Potter responds to uncertainty over Mason Mount’s Chelsea future amid contract standoff

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has reacted to Mason Mount's contract situation, with the midfielder yet to sign an extension at the club.

The English international is reportedly in talks with the club's hierarchy over a proposed new contract. However, both parties are said to be far from reaching an agreement at the moment. Mount has also attracted interest from Premier League clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City, according to ESPN.

Mount's current contract with the Blues is expected to expire in the summer of 2024 and there could be fears concerning his long-term future. The 24-year-old midfielder has been an integral member of Chelsea since breaking into the first-team squad during the 2019-20 football campaign.

Mount has also gone on to win the club's 'Player of the Season' award in the 2021-22 and 2020-21 seasons.

Meanwhile, Potter has commented on the prolonged contract negotiations between the player and the club. The Blues manager stated that he hopes the club resolves the issue soon enough and said (via GOAL):

"It's always complicated. I'll leave it between Mason and the club. He's been fantastic to work with. Of course, I hope it gets resolved quickly."

Mount isn't having the best of seasons during the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. He has scored just three goals and provided three assists for the Blues in 30 appearances across competitions.

"It's a game we must win" - Graham Potter speaks on Chelsea's clash against Southampton

The Blues will return to Premier League action tomorrow (18 February) at home against struggling Southampton. The west London outfit will be hoping to return to winning ways against the Saints after losing away to Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League midweek.

Chelsea are currently 10th on the log and without a win in their last three league games.

Speaking ahead of the game, Blues head coach Potter stated that his team needs a win against the Saints and said (via Football 365)

"I thought Dortmund's performance away from home was another step forward but we had a different challenge at the weekend. Satisfied, but always room to improve."

He continued:

"It's a game we want to win. There's no point in focusing on four months away. We're focused on Southampton. We have to be ready for that challenge, to play at home and try to get three points."

