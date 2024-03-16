"It's always difficult, it's always intense" - Virgil van Dijk previews Liverpool's FA Cup clash against Manchester United

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk is anticipating a tough battle against Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

On current form, the Reds, who are second in the league table on goal difference, are the favorites going into this tie. Their ascendance to the top has been there for all to see ever since Jurgen Klopp took over the reins from Brendan Rodgers in October 2015.

For Manchester United, the decline began after Sir Alex Ferguson's exit in the summer of 2013. While there have been top-four finishes between now and then, the Red Devils are no longer the force they once used to be under the legendary Scotsman.

Their recent record against one of their fiercest rivals tells just as much. They have won just one of their last 11 league matches against Liverpool — a shocking record by their lofty standards. Since the start of the 2021-22 season, the Reds have won three matches against Manchester United by a margin of four or more goals.

Despite the Reds' recent dominance, Van Dijk believes Liverpool won't have it easy against the 12-time FA Cup winners on Sunday, March 17.

The Dutchman said at a recent pre-match presser, via This Is Anfield:

"Intense. Not only the actual game but the whole build-up is a game on its own, but I like to be involved in these type of games. We always have a difficult games against them and I expect a difficult one on Sunday as well. They are finding ways to win but I focus on what we have to do against them. It’s always difficult, it’s always intense."

Van Dijk, 32, will be expected to make his 36th appearance this season when the two teams meet at Old Trafford this weekend.

Erik ten Hag praises Liverpool but refuses to name favorites for FA Cup tie

Erik ten Hag has lauded Liverpool's consistency and performances ahead of their FA Cup encounter against Manchester United.

Speaking at a press conference, the Dutch manager said, via Manchester Evening News:

"They are very consistent. They play good football, have very good performances and get very good results. It is a difficult one [when asked to name favorites]. I never think about this.

"It starts on zero. We are ready and I don't think about the opposition. I respect them, as I do every opposition. We know where their strengths are and where their weaknesses are."

The Red Devils ended 2023 with five losses in their last eight matches across competitions but since then, they have lost just twice in 11 games in 2024. Liverpool, meanwhile, have lost just four games all season, with two of those coming in the UEFA Europa League group stage, where they are now in the quarterfinals.

The Reds are currently in line for four trophies this season, considering they have already won the EFL Cup by beating Chelsea 1-0 last month.