"It’s always so difficult" - Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino heaps praise on star player Arsenal sold for £17 million 

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has lavished praise on former Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, hailing him as a world-class shot-stopper.

The Blues locked horns with Aston Villa in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge on Friday (January 26). The west Londoners drew 0-0 with their Premier League counterparts, necessitating a replay between the two sides to decide who will progress to the fifth round.

Douglas Luiz had a goal ruled out in the first half due to a handball in the build-up play. Chelsea were unable to get past Aston Villa keeper Martinez, who made five saves in the encounter (via FotMob).

The former Arsenal shot-stopper's performance earned plaudits from Pochettino. The manager said of his fellow countryman after the match (as quoted by the BBC):

"Of course he is a world champion and is world class. It's always so difficult to beat them. Of course it will be difficult but it is also an opportunity for us to keep growing and improving and of course we will take it in this way."

Arsenal sold Martinez to Aston Villa in the summer transfer window in 2020 for a reported £17 million. The Argentine goalkeeper has established his place as Villa's No.1, keeping 48 clean sheets in 139 appearances across competitions since his arrival at the club.

He also played an instrumental role in Argentina's FIFA World Cup victory in 2022, stepping up on multiple occasions.

"It’s almost impossible" - Chelsea and Arsenal dealt January transfer blow as Fabrizio Romano provides update on Karim Benzema

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Karim Benzema amid links with Chelsea and Arsenal. The journalist reports that an exit for the French forward in January is unlikely.

Benzema joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad last summer from Real Madrid on a free transfer. Six months into his career in the Middle East, reports have sprouted suggesting that Benzema is unhappy at the club and wants to leave (via GOAL).

He has been linked with English clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United, and a return to Real Madrid has been touted as well. While the Blues and the Gunners remain interested, Romano claims that the Saudi League officials are adamant about retaining the France international until the end of the season at the very least.

Romano told Caught Offside:

“Nothing has changed so far with regards to Karim Benzema. It’s almost impossible to bring him back to Europe at this stage. The only way is a very big pay cut and this is currently not happening."

"Also, the Saudi League bosses absolutely want Benzema to stay in Saudi and not leave in January after just six months. It’s all quiet now, so let’s see.”