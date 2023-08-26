“It's not always exactly what I want” - Jurgen Klopp hints at issue with Liverpool owners as he highlights transfer plans 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lamented the lack of support from the club's owners, Fenway Sports Group, at times in the transfer market.

Klopp has overseen a major overhaul this summer, with the likes of experienced campaigners Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner and Roberto Firmino leaving.

Klopp knows his squad needs improvement but rues the fact that he's not always able to bring in the players he desires. Nevertheless, he wants to improve the fortunes of the club (as per Sportstar):

"We always spend over the years when we have to improve ... Since I’ve been here, we have had to (live within our means). The club has had to, and, of course, that doesn’t make it easier."

“The problem is not our situation. It’s just in comparison to the other main teams. We have to be on point. That’s pretty much the thing. There is not a lot of space for failure. I want to improve the squad, I absolutely do. But I have all the information around, and, I know, what is possible and not possible, and it’s not always exactly what I want."

The Reds have a win and a draw from their opening two league games of the season. They play away at Newcastle United on Sunday (August 27).

Liverpool boss hails impact of new signing

Jurgen Klopp

The Reds have made three signings - Alexis Mac Alister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo - but saw two transfer targets - Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia - join their arch-rivals Chelsea, instead. Caicedo did so on a £115 million British transfer record deal.

Jurgen Klopp has lauded the impact of Japanese midfielder Endo for hitting the ground running despite having only half a training session. He said (as per Liverpool Echo) in a press conference ahead of the Newcastle game:

"It's early days but he can (add balance). He only had half a session last week and came in to defend with 10 men. He did exceptionally well for that. We've had him for three sessions now this week, he looks good. I was happy but it was not expected."

After finishing fifth last season despite a strong end to the campaign, Liverpool will seek an immediate return to the top four. Much of that will depend on how the new signings gel with the current players as Klopp and Co. look to avoid consecutive seasons without silverware.