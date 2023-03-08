"It’s always flattering" - French attacker likened to PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe opens up on reported interest from Arsenal and Tottenham 

Montpellier striker Elye Wahi, who has been likened to PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe, has commented on the speculation linking him with Premier League outfits Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The forward explained that he was flattered by the interest from the two English sides but insisted that he remains committed to his club despite the rumors.

Elye Wahi has been tipped to emulate Mbappe by many due to the striking similarities between his game and that of the PSG winger. The Montpellier forward is one of the top-rated attackers in the French league at the moment, with his brilliant efforts in front of goal catching the eye.

TheAFCnewsroom @TheAFCnewsroom Arsenal are one of many Premier League sides interested in signing Montpellier striker Elye Wahi [Foot Mercato].



Full story by

football365.com/news/arsenal-p… Arsenal are one of many Premier League sides interested in signing Montpellier striker Elye Wahi [Foot Mercato].Full story by @LewisOldham99 on @F365 🇫🇷 Arsenal are one of many Premier League sides interested in signing Montpellier striker Elye Wahi [Foot Mercato].👇 Full story by @LewisOldham99 on @F365:football365.com/news/arsenal-p…

So far this season, the forward has recorded nine goals and one assist in 20 Ligue 1 appearances. He made headlines with his wondergoal against Angers in the French top flight at the weekend.

Thanks to his brilliant performances, the striker has become a target for multiple clubs across Europe, including Arsenal and Tottenham.

When asked about the speculation the Frenchman told Telefoot:

“How do I react to rumors of leaving for a big club? It’s always flattering to be courted by big clubs. But I’m still focused on Montpellier. We have games to play in the second half of the season. And we will give everything for the Paillade.”

Get French Football News @GFFN



bit.ly/41ilyfb Montpellier's Elye Wahi (20), who was recently linked with Arsenal, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund, has changed agents. (FM) Montpellier's Elye Wahi (20), who was recently linked with Arsenal, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund, has changed agents. (FM)bit.ly/41ilyfb

It is worth noting that Elye Wahi has a contract with Montpellier till the summer of 2025. As per FootMerato, the Frenchman could be allowed to leave if an offer worth up to £25 million is made.

France legend Bixente Lizarazu names Arsenal among two clubs that would be good for Elye Wahi

Gunners head coach - Mikel Arteta.

The former French defender believes that joining the Gunners or Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund would be the right choice for the player to continue his development. He said:

“[Wahi] has great athletic qualities. He runs very fast, he is very lively, very skillful in front of goal. If he makes the right choices (he can go far). When I hear about Arsenal or Dortmund, I consider it would be a good choice for a young player. [Wahi must] progress further."

The Frenchman added:

"Even with Montpellier, he has already made enormous progress. It is rare to have attackers so young and so precocious. There is an additional level to go to, probably abroad."

Poll : 0 votes