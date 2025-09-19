“It’s always a tough away day” - Roberto Di Matteo predicts winner of Manchester United v Chelsea

Former Chelsea manager Roberto Di Matteo has shared his prediction on the outcome of the clash between his former side and Manchester United this weekend. The Blues will travel to Old Trafford to face the Red Devils, with both teams coming off the back of a defeat.Di Matteo spoke with BetVictor about the game, admitting to uncertainty with regards to what to expect from the Red Devils in the clash. He pointed out that trips to Old Trafford are always tough but predicted a narrow 2-1 win for Enzo Maresca's side.&quot;I can’t figure out Manchester United yet. They’re a little bit of an enigma. You don’t really know what to expect. What I know, what I think, is that going to Old Trafford is always a tough game. I don’t think Ruben Amorim has found has found a magic formula yet for the club or the players he has. I just hope Chelsea will get a good result. On the first day of the season, Arsenal found it tough. Eventually they won it – but it’s always a tough away day… 2-1 to Chelsea&quot;, he said via Metro. Chelsea suffered a 3-1 defeat at Bayern Munich in their most recent game, the opener of this season's UEFA Champions League. They dropped points in the league last weekend, too, with Brentford netting a late equaliser to ensure their clash ended 2-2. Manchester United were defeated 3-0 by neighbours Manchester City last weekend, taking them up to two defeats in four league games this season. Ruben Amorim's side are in 14th place, with the 40-year-old tactician overseeing their worst-ever start to a Premier League season. Chelsea have not won a game at Old Trafford since 2013, when Juan Mata scored the only goal in a 1-0 win. Manchester United will be hopeful of keeping their recent record against the Blues intact when they come visiting on Saturday, September 20th.Chelsea ace cleared to feature against Manchester United Chelsea star Cole Palmer has received the all-clear to feature against Manchester United on Saturday. The England international has struggled with a groin injury this season and has missed two of his side's games already this term.Blues boss Enzo Maresca has downplayed fears of another injury to the midfielder, declaring him as fit and available to take part on Saturday. He revealed during his press conference that a number of players are doubtful, but the former Manchester City man is fit.“Cole (Palmer) is okay. We have a session now, we flew back yesterday. We need to assess some players, we have some doubt. We didn't have a session since Wednesday's game, but we will see”, he said. Palmer made only his second start of the season against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, scoring for a second successive game. The 23-year-old, however, appeared to wince and limp as he held onto his groin in the closing stages of the encounter at the Allianz Arena.