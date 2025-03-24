“It’s been an atrocious piece of judgment” - Graeme Souness slams Manchester United over transfer decision

Graeme Souness has lambasted Manchester United's hierarchy for selling Scott McTominay last summer. The pundit heaped praise on the Scotland international, insisting that the Red Devils made a massive mistake by letting him go.

United sold McTominay before the 2024-25 campaign commenced to Napoli for a reported £25 million fee. The midfielder came through United's academy and spent seven years at Old Trafford before leaving last summer.

He has enjoyed an excellent debut campaign in the Serie A for Antonio Conte's side, helping them challenge for the title. McTominay has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 31 appearances across competitions this term.

Meanwhile, Manchester United languish in 13th amid dismal form under Ruben Amorim. And Souness cannot believe the club decided to part ways with a midfielder of McTominay's caliber.

He told the Daily Mail (via Metro):

"Oh how Manchester United must regret selling Scott McTominay. He’s a fantastic modern footballer. A high-energy, box-to-box workaholic who chips in with important goals. He was 27 years old and not hurting United with his wages when the club’s ‘decision-makers’ thought it was a bright idea to sell him to Napoli for £25million."

"They’d gone out and spent £58m on an ageing, 30-year-old Casemiro, and paid him £370,000 a week. And another £42m on Manuel Ugarte. Collective transfer fees of £100m. Would someone at United please hold their hand up and say, 'This was my shout.' Because it’s been an atrocious piece of judgment.

"The perfect example of the mismanagement on an industrial scale at that club since Fergie packed in. McTominay has flourished at Napoli. Maybe United should be asking themselves how much it will cost to get him back," he added.

Manchester United will next face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League after the international break on April 1.

Pat Nevin says Manchester United made 'a monster mistake' by selling Scott McTominay

Former Chelsea star Pat Nevin has also slammed Manchester United for offloading Scott McTominay, labeling the club's decision 'a monster mistake'.

The pundit also claimed that McTominay was worth at least £50 million, double what United received from Napoli for the transfer. Speaking to CasinoHawks, Nevin said:

"I think Scott McTominay was worth £50 million before he left Man United. It was a monster mistake by United. If you asked any Scottish people when he left for £25million, everybody went, you what? After what he'd been doing for Scotland after that period he'd had in the team for Man United when he suddenly was moved a lot farther forward and showed what he's good at in his best position."

McTominay made 255 appearances during his time at Manchester United, contributing 29 goals and eight assists. He has won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup with the Red Devils.

