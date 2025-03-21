"Was worth £50 million before he left Manchester United" - Pat Nevin claims Red Devils made 'monster mistake' by selling star

Former Chelsea star Pat Nevin believes Manchester United made a massive mistake by selling Scott McTominay. He claims that the Napoli star was worth £50 million when they sold him and is now worth even more.

Speaking to CasinoHawks, Nevin was full of praise for McTominay and claimed that the midfielder always turns up. He added that Manchester United keeping Casemiro and Christian Eriksen over McTominay was not a footballing decision, but led by financial needs. He said via GOAL:

"I think Scott McTominay was worth £50 million before he left Man United. It was a monster mistake by United. If you asked any Scottish people when he left for £25million, everybody went, you what? After what he'd been doing for Scotland after that period he'd had in the team for Man United when he suddenly was moved a lot farther forward and showed what he's good at in his best position.

"But apart from anything else from United, he was showing the spirit every single time we walked on that pitch that that club needs, that that club doesn't have to be anywhere near the level they want. You’ve got Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, fabulous players in their time, but their time's coming up and you're getting rid of McTominay? That's just finance. That's nothing else."

Manchester United sold McTominay last summer to Napoli despite interest from West Ham United. The Scottish midfielder has scored six goals and assisted four in his 26 matches in Serie A this season.

Pat Nevin would have linked ex-Manchester United star at Chelsea

Pat Nevin has claimed that he would have linked Chelsea signing Scott McTominay from Manchester United. He believes that the midfielder has the talent and he is not surprised to see the Scotsman do well at Napoli.

He said via GOAL:

"I know West Ham wanted him, but I'd have taken him at Chelsea in a heartbeat. Absolutely. I mean, he really has that much quality. Is he worth £50 million now? Yes. But he was before. I’m delighted for him. I'm not even mildly surprised at how well he's done in Italy. Not even slightly."

Scott McTominay has played a key role in Napoli's title challenge this season. Meanwhile, Manchester United are struggling to get out of the bottom half of the table in the Premier League. The Italian side sit second in the table with 61 points – just three points behind leaders Inter Milan.

