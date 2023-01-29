"It's an awful lot of money" - Tim Sherwood names the player Arsenal must sign instead of Brighton's Moises Caicedo 

Former Blackburn Rovers captain Tim Sherwood has urged Arsenal to sign Leicester City's Youri Tielemans instead of Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion. The Englishman seems to believe the Ecuadorian midfielder is overrated.

Arsenal and Chelsea are battling it out in the race to secure Caicedo's signature. The Blues' £55 million bid was rejected by the Seagulls, while the Gunners are considering improving on their £60 million offer (via Fabrizio Romano).

Reports have now suggested that Brighton value the Ecuador international at £90 million, and the two London outfits will have to up their offers.

Sherwood, however, believes Caicedo is overvalued. He told Sky Sports (via Metro):

"If everyone is fit, he doesn’t play. We’ve dug out some highlights, do you see a £70million player for someone who can run around and tackle? His passing range isn’t fantastic, he scores a goal once in a blue moon."

The Englishman added:

"For me, I think it’s an awful lot of money, I think there are better options out there for Arsenal and Tielemans would be another Leicester player I’m selling for Brendan."

Arsenal do require reinforcements in the midfield department, with Mohamed Elneny sidelined due to a knee injury. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta admitted that his side are in need of options to bolster their midfield. He told football.london:

"Well, we need some more cover in midfield ideally if we can. In this market, it’s pretty complicated to do that. The most important thing is that we get the performances and the time on the pitch that we need with the players we have available today that are already really good."

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will be able to sign a midfielder as the January deadline approaches.

"I hope they can understand" - Moises Caicedo implores Brighton to consider transfer stance amid Arsenal links

According to 90min, Brighton are not willing to let go of Caicedo in this transfer window. The Seagulls seem adamant on retaining their star midfielder as well, given that they've already rejected two bids from Arsenal and Chelsea.

Caicedo, however, clearly wants an exit from the Amex as he begged the club to facilitate his move to a top club. The Ecuadorian wrote on Instagram:

"I am grateful to Mr. Bloom and Brighton for giving me the chance to come to the Premier League and I feel I have always done my best for them. I always play football with a smile and with heart. I am the youngest of 10 siblings from a poor upbringing in Santa Domingo in Ecuador. My dream always to be the most decorated player in the history of Ecuador."

Caicedo added:

"I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club continue to be successful. The fans have taken me into their hearts and they will always be in my heart so I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity."

Arsenal have had an exceptional campaign in the Premier League this season, sitting atop the league table with a five-point lead over Manchester City.

