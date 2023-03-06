"It’s in the back of my mind" - Kylian Mbappe makes interesting Ballon d'Or claim after PSG's 4-2 win against Nantes 

Kylian Mbappe has admitted that he wants to win the Ballon d'Or, and it is in the back of his mind. The PSG star believes he can win it in the future if he continues playing well.

The Frenchman has been in top form this season, but Lionel Messi remains the top contender after winning the FIFA World Cup and collecting the FIFA The Best Men's Player award.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_inside



@KMbappe, buts sous les couleurs 𝗥𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗲 & 𝗕𝗹𝗲𝘂 buts sous les couleurs 𝗥𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗲 & 𝗕𝗹𝗲𝘂 ⚽️🔥@KMbappe, 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ buts sous les couleurs 𝗥𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗲 & 𝗕𝗹𝗲𝘂 ❤️💙 https://t.co/p57YXdtUZJ

Mbappe knows that he is not the front-runner this season but admitted that he wants to get his hands on the trophy. He is confident of winning it later in his career and said after the win over Nantes:

"It's always a goal for players in my category, but it's not the priority. Nor the period. But of course, it's in the back of my mind, it's normal. If it continues like this, I think we won't be very far."

Mbappe spoke about the Ballon d'Or to France Football earlier in his career and said:

"In the face if this glistening trophy we all become kids again. We all watch this ceremony with the players arriving on the red carpet thinking' one day it'll be me.' I'm sure many dream of those moments, imagining the stress of waiting for the rankings to be revealed, sitting next to the greatest players on the planet."

He added:

"In fact, that's it; the Ballon d'Or awakens our childhood dreams in us. We can win titles, other awards, but this is the Holy Grail."

Kylian Mbappe backed to win the Ballon d'Or

Emiliano Martinez spoke about Kylian Mbappe earlier this year after fans and pundits called out the Argentine keeper for his celebrations. The Aston Villa star claimed he had nothing against the Frenchman and backed him to win the Ballon d'Or soon.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_inside



La célébration du meilleur buteur de l'histoire du Paris Saint-Germain,



#𝐊EEP𝐌AKINGHIS𝟕ORY Un moment magique au Parc des Princes !La célébration du meilleur buteur de l'histoire du Paris Saint-Germain, @KMbappe Un moment magique au Parc des Princes ! ✨La célébration du meilleur buteur de l'histoire du Paris Saint-Germain, @KMbappe ! ❤️💙#𝐊EEP𝐌AKINGHIS𝟕ORY https://t.co/HuXyUHEsVk

He told the media:

"There's nothing personal against Mbappe. I respect him a lot. If people sing about him or Neymar, it's because they are top players. After the final, I told him that it was a pleasure to play against him and that he almost won the match on his own. I had confirmation that he has immense talent. When Messi retires, I am sure Kylian will win many Ballon d'Or awards."

Kylian Mbappe has been in fine form this season with 18 goals and three assists in 22 Ligue 1 games.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes