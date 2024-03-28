"It's bad luck" - Mauricio Pochettino suggests Chelsea star could miss Burnley clash after picking up knock in England's draw against Belgium

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has doubts Ben Chilwell will be available for his side's encounter with Burnley on Saturday (March 30).

The Blues are enduring an injury-ridden period with nine players out of action with fitness issues. Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and English defender Trevoh Chalobah are the latest who looks set for a spell on the sidelines.

However, Chilwell may join them as the English left-back seemingly sustained an ankle injury midweek. He was on international duty with England as they drew 2-2 against Belgium in a friendly on Tuesday (March 26).

Pochettino gave an update on his squad ahead of Chelsea's clash with Burnley at Stamford Bridge. He raised concerns about Chilwell's knee (via football.london):

"We still need to assess a few players like Chilwell after playing two games. I think he got a knock to his knee. Today, he wasn't ready to train. We will see what will happen tomorrow if he can be in the squad."

Pochettino delved further into Chilwell's injury and admitted it was a surprise:

"Yeah, maybe, it's a surprise for us. But it's bad luck because he got a dead leg in the last moment of the game against Belgium."

Chilwell returned from a long-term hamstring injury in January to try and help Chelsea climb back up the Premier League table. He's appeared 19 times across competitions this season, providing one assist.

Chelsea boss Pochettino gives a positive update on Cole Palmer ahead of the Burnley game

Cole Palmer missed out on game time with England.

Cole Palmer will be available for Chelsea when they face Vincent Kompany's Clarets. The English attacker was called up by Gareth Southgate for international duty this week but didn't appear.

Pochettino touched on Palmer and his situation regarding not featuring for the Three Lions in friendlies against Brazil (1-0 loss) or Belgium. He said (via the source above):

"He's a little bit disappointed because he cannot play or perform with the national team. The first game he had a small problem and I think he thought he could play against Belgium but he didn't play."

The Argentine coach expects to have Palmer fit and ready for the battle with Burnley:

"Now he is okay and training well. Still one more training session tomorrow but if he responds tomorrow in the same way, he will be available on Saturday."

Palmer, 21, has perhaps been Chelsea's signing of the season as he's conjured up 14 goals and 12 assists in 34 games across competitions. Pochettino will be eager for the former Manchester City youngster to be available. His side occupy 11th place and are in dire need of points to try and qualify for European football.