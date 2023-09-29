“It’s bad news” - Mauricio Pochettino provides ‘sad’ update on Chelsea star

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has provided an injury update on Ben Chilwell ahead of their Premier League clash at Fulham on Saturday, September 30.

Chilwell played the entire 90 minutes in the Blues' 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday, September 27. Reports later suggested that the Englishman had picked up an injury.

In a pre-match press conference, Pochettino provided an update on the fullback, saying (via Fabrizio Romano):

“It’s bad news — the doctor told me it’s not good thing. It doesn’t look good, we’re really sad."

He further explained Chilwell's injury, saying (via Football.London):

"Yes [it's the same leg as last season]. I think so. It's the mechanism of the action. He was a little bit unlucky in the way he suffered the injury. It's very sad because he was doing a very good game."

Chilwell also missed an extended period out due to a hamstring injury last season as he made just 31 appearances across competitions.

He has featured in every game for Chelsea this season barring one and has provided one assist. He captained the side in the absence of Reece James, who is also out due to an injury.

Chilwell's injury is another big concern for the Blues, who already have a number of key players out, including Christopher Nkunku and Wesley Fofana.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino on signing a striker in January

The Blues scored just 38 goals in 38 Premier League games last season. They brought in Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal in the summer but the situation has barely improved. Chelsea have scored just five goals in six league games this season.

Jackson has scored just two goals in eight appearances across competitions. Meanwhile, Christopher Nkunku is out for an extended period while Armando Broja has just returned from a long-term injury.

Hence, the Blues could possibly look to sign a striker in the January transfer window. When asked about the same, Mauricio Pochettino replied (via Football.London):

"The relationship and the communication is very good with the directors and the sporting directors. When the transfer window closed, I said I need to be more involved now. Things can change until January. Now we need to work and try to recover Nkunku and Armando Broja and provide the team more goals."

Chelsea will be without Jackson for the clash against Fulham as the striker is suspended after picking up five yellow cards.