“It’s basically a done deal” - Father of Premier League star claims his son has agreed to join Liverpool

Milos Kerkez’s father has confirmed that his son will be leaving AFC Bournemouth for Liverpool. He revealed that everything is done on personal terms, and the clubs are sorting out the final details of the deal.
Speaking to Super Indirektno, Kerkez's father said that they only wanted Liverpool as his next club and did not speak with any other club. He added that Richard Hughes, sporting director at Anfield, played a key role and said via The Mirror:
"It's only Liverpool for us and we're not going anywhere else and we won't talk to other clubs. Everything is done between us (personal terms) we just need to sort out some details but it's basically a done deal. Richard Hughes [Liverpool sporting director] brought us to Bournemouth, if he said we go to India, then we go to India, everything is agreed, just some little things."
Milos Kerkez’s brother also posted on Instagram that it was a done deal and that it would be announced soon. Liverpool are reported to be paying £45 million to secure the signing of the young Hungarian.
Meanwhile, Bournemouth have signed Adrien Truffert from Rennes as the replacement for the Liverpool-bound left-back.
Jamie Carragher urged Liverpool to sign Milos Kerkez in 2024
Jamie Carragher has been calling for Liverpool to sign a replacement for Andy Robertson since 2024. He called for the Reds to sign Miklos Kerkez in the January 2025 window, as the Scottish left-back needed help, and Kostas Tsimikas wasn't satisfactory.
Carragher said on Sky Sports via Caught Offside:
"He doesn’t look like he’s running back fully, he’s had a whack (earlier in the half) then gingerly goes to control the ball before getting a red card. He needs help. Liverpool haven’t got any back-up and it’s something they need to address in January.”
"(Milos) Kerkez has been a revelation at Bournemouth. The technical director who brought him to Bournemouth (Richard Hughes) is now the sporting director at Liverpool. Kerkez looks like a full back and he’s aggressive. He’s been superb since he came into the Premier League and is one to watch in the future whether he stays or moves on.”
Andy Robertson is a target for Atletico Madrid this summer, and the Spanish side is set to make a move after the FIFA Club World Cup. Reports suggest the left-back is open to leaving to start a rivalry with Trent Alexander-Arnold, who left Liverpool for Real Madrid.