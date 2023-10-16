"It's a beautiful story" - F1 star Lewis Hamilton lauds Manchester United legend David Beckham's new Netflix docu-series

F1 star Lewis Hamilton recently heaped praise on former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham's newly launched Netflix docu-series 'Beckham'.

In a conversation with George Russell and David Beckham, Lewis Hamilton shed light on his experience of watching the Netflix docu-series. He said that 'Beckham' is a 'beautiful story' and his first impression of the four-part series has been good.

Lewis Hamilton said (via Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team):

"It’s a beautiful story. I’ve just started watching it, and it’s really, really cool seeing your dad and your mum talking.

"That’s like the real stuff. It was cool, though, for me. I’m starting to see some of these clips… when I was growing up and watching you, and you were first coming in. So it’s really cool.”

George Russell also addressed the Netflix docu-series during the conversation, saying that he completed the four-part documentary by watching it until 3 am. Russell also stated that he loved the way the docu-series has been written as well as directed. He said:

"I was up until 3 am watching your documentary last night. I love it. It’s really, really good. I really like how it’s produced and directed."

The docu-series named 'Beckham' revolves around the personal as well as the professional life of former Manchester United midfielder, David Beckham. It also includes the appearances from his wife Victoria Beckham and the Red Devils' former boss, Sir Alex Ferguson.

David Beckham joins Gary Neville in Sir Alex Ferguson’s wife's funeral

Sir Alex Ferguson’s wife, Cathy passed earlier this month at the age of 84. Tributes were poured after her death by the fans as well as players in the world of football.

David Beckham, Gary Neville, Nicky Butt, Michael Carrick, Ji-Sung Park, Bryan Robson, and Steve Bruce attended the funeral of Cathy Ferguson. Other names such as Kenny Dalglish, Brendan Rodgers, and Archie Knox were also present in the emotional ceremony.

According to The Sun, Sir Alex Ferguson met Cathy for the first time when he used to play for Dunfermline Athletic. The couple later got married in 1966 and lived together for more than 50 years before she passed away, unfortunately, earlier this month.