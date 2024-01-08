"It's become a laughing stock" - Ex-Liverpool star makes huge claim on Ten Hag being sacked by Manchester United

Former Liverpool star Mark Lawrenson reckons that Manchester United have become a laughing stock under the management of Erik ten Hag. He has urged the Red Devils to part ways with the Dutchman and put an end to their humiliation if they lose to Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup on Monday, January 7.

United's struggles under Ten Hag this season have been glaring to all. The Red Devils have been eliminated from both the UEFA Champions League and the EFL Cup. They are practically out of the Premier League title race following their abysmal start to the season.

As it stands, the FA Cup represents their only realistic chance to lay their hands on silverware during the term. Ten Hag's men are scheduled to face Wigan away in the third round of the competition on Monday. Lawrenson believes a shocking exit should result in the Dutchman losing his job, as he wrote in Paddy Power:

"After Manchester United's lacklustre performance against Nottingham Forest, if they lost to Wigan, Erik ten Hag would have to say, 'thank you but no thank you', because that's the worst result possible for them, no disrespect to Wigan.

"With Sir Jim Ratcliffe, he's gone through five managers in OGC Nice. With Manchester United, there are so many other things as well. The roof needs fixing, they will be selling people in the January transfer window, and the club needs a major overhaul, so what does he do? If Ten Hag loses at Wigan, he has to go – it's become a laughing stock."

Manchester United suffered a 2-1 defeat when they clashed with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last weekend. They are eighth in the Premier League table, 14 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Erik ten Hag reveals four Manchester United stars who could return from injury in January

Speaking ahead of their FA Cup clash with Wigan, Erik ten Hag provided an update on Manchester United's injured players. The tactician revealed four stars who could possibly be back in action before the month runs out.

"Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount. There are players I think during January they will return back into the team," he told the club's in-house media (as quoted by @UtdDistrict on X)

United's supporters will be glad with the tactician's injury update. The Red Devils have an important Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on January 14 with Wigan and they'll need all hands on deck.

Ten Hag will also be hoping for a massive turnaround as soon as possible to secure his job at Old Trafford.