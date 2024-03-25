“It’s become somewhat of a Champions League superclasico” - Sergio Aguero makes prediction for Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has predicted the next UEFA Champions League quarterfinal between his former club and Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have won the most trophies in the tournament with 14, while the Cityzens are the reigning champions, having won their maiden trophy last season. These sides have an interesting recent history of playing one another, with City winning the majority of their previous meetings. In 10 games against their Spanish counterparts, the Premier League giants have won four games and shared three draws.

Manchester City hope to repeat their feat of last season when they knocked the Spanish giants out in the semi-finals with an aggregate score of 5-1. The European champions are in the pursuit of yet another continental treble. Real Madrid, on the other hand, are desperate to reclaim the top spot in Europe.

Because of the calibre of both sides, Sergio Aguero dubbed this game a "superclasico". In an interview with Stake, the former striker said:

"Ah, can't wait to see that one! It's become somewhat of a Champions League superclasico. It comes a bit early at the quarterfinals, but oh well. Two of the top candidates, one to be knocked off. Anything can happen in these types of games, we've seen as much."

He went on to predict a win for the Cityzens:

"A field full of the top stars of modern football, with two of the sharpest managers out there. Just like last year, would love to see City coming out ahead."

The two sides have faced off twice in the semi-finals in the last two Champions League seasons, with one win each. The winner of this tie also went on to win the trophy.

Real Madrid face competition from Manchester City over Everton defender

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is reportedly the subject of what could be a fierce transfer scuffle between Real Madrid and Manchester City. Manchester United are also in the mix, as they look to bring the 21-year-old center-back to Old Trafford. On Everton's end, the Toffees appear to be getting ready to let him go this summer.

Branthwaite has been an important member of the Everton team this season. He has made 31 appearances in all competitions, including 25 in the Premier League. After returning from a fruitful loan at PSV Eindhoven, he has taken to life in the Premier League exceptionally well, starting nearly every game for the Merseysiders.

His impressive outings have piqued the interest of clubs like Real Madrid. According to Daily Mail (via Sportsmole), Manchester City have also entered the race. Everton are reportedly willing to bargain, putting out a proposed transfer cost of almost £60 million.