"It's the best club you can go to" - Diego Forlan reveals what he told 31-year-old star before Manchester United move

In a recent interview, former Manchester United star Diego Forlan revealed what he told a young David de Gea about the club before his move to Manchester, and also claimed that he's always known how good the goalkeeper would become.

David de Gea has been one of Manchester United's best players over the last decade, as his four Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year awards prove. The Spanish goalkeeper moved from Atletico Madrid to the Premier League giants in 2011 after he was personally scouted by Sir Alex Ferguson.

At Atletico Madrid, David de Gea spent a considerable amount of time with Diego Forlan, who had previously played for Manchester United. In fact, Forlan reportedly encouraged the youngster to move to Manchester.

Speaking in a recent interview with the Manchester Evening News, Forlan opened up about the goalkeeper's teenage days at Atletico Madrid and how good he was from an early age.

"When he arrived with us in the first-team, the way he was playing, he was very secure," Forlan said. "Good guy, very nice guy, professional guy, a very good goalkeeper. You could see he was very young and he was doing really well.

"When the balls come to him he always doesn't give rebounds, he's always there, he catches the ball, he's good with both feet, he's one of the best 'keepers."

Forlan then spoke about the time when Manchester United's interest in the young goalkeeper first became known. He also revealed exactly what he told the young goalkeeper about the Red Devils and how he encouraged him to join Manchester United. Forlan said:

"When it came that United was following him, I said it's the best club you can go to and if you have the opportunity to go there you have to because you will love it. He made a good choice.

"We talked about it (United's interest) a little bit and I said to him it's one of the best clubs, you will have time, they will be around you, it's a great club with a great manager. Everything was good. If a player has the opportunity to go to Manchester United, it's difficult to say no."

Diego Forlan says he's not surprised by how good Manchester United superstar David de Gea has become

David de Gea and Diego Forlan were teammates for two seasons at Atletico Madrid

Having played alongside a young David de Gea for a couple of seasons at Atletico Madrid, Diego Forlan claims that he always knew that de Gea would become an excellent goalkeeper.

Despite breaking into the first team at the young age of 18, David de Gea immediately became a mainstay at Atletico Madrid, making 84 appearances across competitions in two seasons. Diego Forlan - who was him teammate in those two seasons - was asked if he was surprised by how good the goalkeeper has become. In response, he said:

"No, because I know him very well. We played, he was young, you could see he was not an experienced goalkeeper but he was a very good one. You could see he was going to get much better, so I'm not surprised. The way he is now, I knew he was going to be like this."

Man United News @ManUtdMEN #mufc

manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… 'I knew he was going to be like this' - Diego Forlan on talks with David de Gea, what's happened to Edinson Cavani and his Manchester United heroics at Anfield | @samuelluckhurst 'I knew he was going to be like this' - Diego Forlan on talks with David de Gea, what's happened to Edinson Cavani and his Manchester United heroics at Anfield | @samuelluckhurst #mufcmanchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh