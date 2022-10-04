“It’s the best decision I have ever made in my life” – John Obi Mikel opens up on choosing Chelsea over Manchester United during controversial transfer

Reflecting on his contentious move to snub Manchester United to join Chelsea summer of 2006, John Obi Mikel insists that he has no regrets about his decision.

It is worth recalling that Mikel was the subject of a bitter dispute between Manchester United and Chelsea in 2005. Playing then as a 17-year-old prodigy with Norwegian outfit Lyn FK, the Nigerian signed a pre-contract with the Red Devils during the period.

However, he ended up snubbing Manchester United to join the Blues one year later, a move that generated a lot of controversy between the two clubs.

Speaking to BBC Sport Africa this week, the former Super Eagles captain described that decision as the best decision of his life. He said:

"I don't regret any decision I made because I enjoyed everything I achieved at Chelsea - it's the best decision I have ever made in my life. I signed a pre-contract for Manchester United when I was 17. If you are a kid and you see Sir Alex Ferguson right in front of you with the contract, of course, you will be tempted."

There were rumors that Mikel was kidnapped after Lyn FK declared him missing prior to his move to Chelsea. The former Blues midfielder has explained how things developed behind the scenes prior to his Stamford Bridge switch and said:

"I acted as a young kid and as soon as Chelsea heard the news, they came and got me out of Norway. That's when people started saying that I was kidnapped. It wasn't a great moment for me then. I just wanted to play football because I was so young."

Chelsea legend Mikel Obi announces retirement from football

The Nigerian enjoyed a fabulous career at club and international levels.

Following a glorious career that saw him win numerous titles, including the Champions League, Premier League and AFCON, Mikel Obi decided to call time on his career last week. He announced his retirement from the game in an official statement, which read (via GOAL):

"I look back at the past 20 years of my career, and I must say that I am very satisfied with all that I was able to achieve and more importantly the human it has helped shape."

"All of this would not have been possible without the unwavering support of my family, managers, clubs, coaches, team-mates and most importantly my ever-loyal fans. You supported me through my highs and lows, even on days that I did not live up to your expectations. I say a big thank you."

